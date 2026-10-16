Drone-hit Liberian crude tanker Banda grounds off Istanbul in heavy weather

The 105,576-dwt Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Banda grounded off Istanbul’s Black Sea coast on 15 October after encountering heavy weather, according to a Turkish transport ministry statement.

The 2007-built tanker, IMO 9337406, went aground off Kısırkaya in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district after previously being hit in a drone attack on 2 September and remaining under tug escort.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety dispatched the emergency response vessel Nene Hatun to the area as a precaution.

Six Turkish personnel were on board Banda, with no threat identified to their safety. Banda is 238 metres long and 42 metres wide, with a gross tonnage of 56,612.

Crude Petroleum Ventures SA is the registered owner of Banda.