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2026 October 16   12:59

accident

Drone-hit Liberian crude tanker Banda grounds off Istanbul in heavy weather

The 105,576-dwt Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Banda grounded off Istanbul’s Black Sea coast on 15 October after encountering heavy weather, according to a Turkish transport ministry statement.  

The 2007-built tanker, IMO 9337406, went aground off Kısırkaya in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district after previously being hit in a drone attack on 2 September and remaining under tug escort.  

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety dispatched the emergency response vessel Nene Hatun to the area as a precaution. 

Six Turkish personnel were on board Banda, with no threat identified to their safety.  Banda is 238 metres long and 42 metres wide, with a gross tonnage of 56,612. 

Crude Petroleum Ventures SA is the registered owner of Banda. 

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