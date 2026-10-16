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2026 October 16   13:27

shipbuilding

HMM approves $1.62bn spend on 12 containerships

South Korean liner HMM has approved a $1.617bn investment in 12 containerships, including eight 13,000-TEU newbuildings, according to a regulatory filing in South Korea’s DART system.  

The board approved the investment on 15 October. HMM will order eight 13,000-TEU containerships and acquire four resale newbuildings — three of 2,800 TEU and one of 1,700 TEU.  The 12 ships will add a combined 114,100 TEU of capacity.  

HMM put the total vessel price at $1.617156bn, equivalent to Won2.168trn ($1.63bn at current exchange rates). The investment represents 8.16% of the company’s consolidated equity.  The programme runs to 31 December 2029, when the final vessel is expected to be delivered. HMM said the investment amount and timetable could change depending on vessel specifications and delivery schedules.  

The four smaller vessels are resale newbuildings already under construction and are being acquired before delivery rather than as conventional secondhand tonnage. HMM has not disclosed the shipyards for the eight 13,000-TEU vessels, the sellers of the four resale ships or their propulsion specifications.  

The investment follows HMM’s October 2025 Won4trn ($3.00bn at current exchange rates) order for 12 LNG dual-fuel 13,000-TEU containerships and two very large crude carriers. The containerships were contracted with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.  

HMM also plans to invest about Won29trn ($21.76bn at current exchange rates) through 2030 and is targeting a container fleet of 166 ships with 1.47m TEU of capacity, alongside 110 bulk vessels totalling 13.52m dwt.  

HMM is a South Korean shipping and logistics company founded in 1976, with businesses spanning container shipping, bulk transportation, tankers, terminals and intermodal logistics. Its container fleet exceeded 1m TEU in 2025.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean are South Korean shipbuilders.

Topics:

HMM

Hyundai Heavy Industries

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