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2026 October 16   13:42

shipbuilding

Indian shipbuilder GRSE signs $108.7m deal for four hybrid platform supply vessels

Indian shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed a ₹1,032.07 crore ($108.7m) contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) to build four hybrid platform supply vessels, according to a company statement.  

The deal follows a notification of award issued on 30 July 2026 and is due for completion within 48 months of that date.

The procurement is linked to tender reference ZW1PC25004 and tender ID 2025_ONGC_249602_1. The tender sets a work period of 1,461 days.  The vessels are intended for ONGC’s offshore exploration and production operations and will be built to Indian Register of Shipping rules. Each ship will be about 80 metres long and 20 metres wide, with about 650 square metres of clear deck area and endurance of 45+3 days.  

The design combines electrically driven azimuth thrusters with a lithium-ion battery energy storage system for peak-load management, spinning reserve, dynamic-positioning operations and emergency-response functions.  

Contract-signing material gives each vessel a deadweight of 3,000 tonnes, while GRSE’s July announcement stated 3,800 tonnes.

Kolkata-based GRSE traces its history to 1884 and came under Indian government control in 1960. It says it has delivered more than 800 marine platforms, including 118 warships for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and overseas customers.  

ONGC is an Indian Maharatna public-sector energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production.

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