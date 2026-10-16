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2026 October 16   14:13

ports

Turkey wealth fund plans $1.5bn Izmir port upgrade for 400-metre ships

Türkiye Wealth Fund is preparing a $1.5bn two-phase upgrade of Izmir Alsancak port that will deepen its approach channel to 17 metres and allow ships up to 400 metres long to call, according to executives at TVF İzmir Limanı and Alport.  

Dredging is due to start in the first quarter of 2027 and take about two years. The four-year first phase will renew cargo and cruise quays without halting operations, while a second phase linked to cargo growth is planned over a 10-year period.  

Alport business development director Onurhan Kadıoğlu said the dredging is intended to raise annual container handling capacity from about 1m TEU to 1.6m TEU. Completion of both phases is expected to lift capacity to 3m TEU and 10m tonnes of other cargo.  

TVF İzmir Limanı executive board member Erhan Yelkenci said quays built in the 1950s and 1980s will be extensively renewed. A cruise berth with structural problems is due to close in early 2027 for safety reasons, be rebuilt over about two years and reopen to cruise ships in 2029.  

The port was transferred from Turkish State Railways, or TCDD, on 1 August 2026. Ownership and investment responsibility remain with TVF İzmir Limanı, while Alport runs commercial cargo operations. Talks over the passenger terminal operating model are continuing.  

TVF İzmir Limanı deputy general manager Arcan Fayatorbay said Alport was selected after talks with eight companies and no concession right was transferred. Alport ports coordinator Mustafa Levent Adalı said vessel moves per hour rose from 13 before the handover to 63 by August after a terminal operating system was introduced.  

Kadıoğlu said Alport wants rail to account for about 30% of cargo leaving the port, with regular services to production centres in Manisa, Aydın, Denizli and central Anatolia. Fayatorbay also outlined plans for a direct motorway connection, measures to prevent truck queues and a nearby rail-linked dry port, while targeting transshipment cargo now handled through Piraeus.  

Türkiye Wealth Fund is a state-owned, asset-backed development fund. TVF İzmir Limanı is its port investment and management company.

Alport is the port operating business of Turkey’s Albayrak Group. TCDD is Turkey’s state railway operator.

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