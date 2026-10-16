International Seaways buys four-VLCC owner Bruton in $370m deal

International Seaways has agreed to acquire Tor Olav Trøim-backed Bruton in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the Bermuda-incorporated VLCC owner at about $370m, according to a company statement.

The tanker owner will initially acquire about 50.5% of Bruton’s outstanding shares from major investors at an exchange ratio of 0.0519 International Seaways shares for each Bruton share. Settlement of the first step is expected around 20 October. International Seaways will acquire the remaining shares through a merger.

Bruton investors holding more than 10,000 Norwegian Depository Receipts will receive International Seaways shares at the same 0.0519 exchange ratio, while holders of 10,000 NDRs or fewer will receive the Norwegian-krone equivalent of $6.3044 per Bruton share.

International Seaways expects to issue about 3.12m shares, covering roughly 96% of the total consideration, with the balance paid in cash. Bruton’s board unanimously approved the transaction and recommended that shareholders vote in favour after receiving a fairness opinion from its financial adviser.

A special shareholder meeting is expected around 30 October, with completion targeted for early November. Bruton plans to seek delisting from Euronext Growth Oslo after the merger. The acquisition will add four 300,000-dwt VLCCs to International Seaways’ fleet: Mount Vision, Mount Horizon, Mount Frontier and Mount Summit.

Mount Vision was delivered in July and has a 3+1+1-year charter, with the first nine months fixed at a net $95,000 per day. Mount Horizon is due for delivery in mid-November and has a 12-to-15-month charter at a net $105,700 per day. Mount Frontier and Mount Summit are scheduled for delivery in August and October 2027.

International Seaways expects third-quarter shipping and other operating revenue of $480m to $490m and net income of $340m to $350m, including an approximately $50m gain from the sale of a 2012-built Suezmax. The company had about $965m of liquidity at 30 September, comprising $455m of cash and short-term investments and $510m of undrawn revolving credit capacity.

International Seaways is a New York-headquartered, Marshall Islands-incorporated owner and operator of crude and product tankers.

Bruton is a Bermuda-incorporated shipping company founded by Norwegian shipping investor Tor Olav Trøim.