Brazilian shipyard lays keel for first tanker in $278m Petrobras unit order

Estaleiro Rio Grande has laid the keel for the first of four product tankers ordered by Petrobras logistics subsidiary Transpetro under a $278m contract, according to an account of the ceremony.

The keel laying took place at the shipyard in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, about six months after steel processing for the hulls began.

Transpetro signed the four-ship contract in February 2025 with Consórcio Marenova following a tender launched in July 2024. Each vessel is priced at $69.5m.

The product tankers will have capacity of about 16,000 dwt and are intended to carry marine diesel, S10 and S500 diesel and aviation gasoline along the Brazilian coast.

Kongsberg Maritime’s NVC 615 PT design gives a more precise deadweight of about 15,600 tonnes. The ships will measure 150.6 metres long and 23.4 metres wide, with a design draught of 8.2 metres. The Norwegian company is also supplying an integrated equipment package.

The vessels are being prepared for potential future use of methanol and ethanol and are intended to cut emissions by about 30% compared with ships in Transpetro’s existing fleet.

More than 500 workers have been involved in the four-vessel programme at Estaleiro Rio Grande during 2026. Ecovix is due to build 13 vessels for Transpetro, comprising the four product tankers, five pressurised gas carriers for LPG and derivatives and four MR1 tankers.

Transpetro is a Brazilian logistics subsidiary of Petrobras. Consórcio Marenova comprises Brazilian shipbuilding and offshore engineering group Ecovix and Mac Laren.

Kongsberg Maritime is the maritime technology business of Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen. Estaleiro Rio Grande is the shipyard in Rio Grande do Sul where the four tankers are under construction.