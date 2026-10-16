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2026 October 16   16:53

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Rotterdam cargo rises 0.9% to 323.2m tonnes despite 20% transshipment fall

The Port of Rotterdam handled 323.2m tonnes of cargo in the first nine months of 2026, up 0.9% from 320.2m tonnes a year earlier, despite a 20% drop in transshipment volumes, according to a Port of Rotterdam Authority statement.  

Container traffic edged up 0.1% to 10.751m TEU from 10.741m TEU, while container volumes by weight fell 2.2% to 98.3m tonnes.  

The 20% decline in transshipment reflected capacity constraints at deep-sea terminals, with some cargo handled through other ports and more capacity becoming available for flows to and from the European hinterland.  

Hinterland container volumes rose 7.2%, driven by an 8.9% increase in imports of full containers. Exports of full containers increased 1%, while the stronger rise in imports also boosted empty-container movements.  

Dry bulk throughput increased 2.1% to 50.4m tonnes. Coal volumes climbed 15.3%, while iron ore and scrap fell 5.9% despite a 6% rise in German steel production. Agribulk declined 11.4%, while other dry bulk increased 15%.  

Liquid bulk rose 3.1% to 150.9m tonnes. Crude oil increased 2.1% and mineral oil products 11.1%. Exports of mineral oil products jumped 31.9%, while imports fell 6.9%.

LNG slipped 0.2% and other liquid bulk fell 3.8%.  Breakbulk declined 1.4% to 23.7m tonnes.

Ro-ro volumes increased 0.7%, while other general cargo dropped 10.2%, reflecting prolonged weakness in European manufacturing, particularly machinery and automotive industries.  

“The throughput figures show that the port of Rotterdam is continually adapting itself to changing circumstances,” Port of Rotterdam Authority chief executive Boudewijn Siemons said.  

Port of Rotterdam Authority is a public limited company owned about 70% by the Municipality of Rotterdam and 30% by the Dutch government. It manages, operates and develops the Rotterdam port and industrial area and is responsible for safe and efficient shipping operations. The authority posted 2025 revenue of €940.4m ($1.06bn) and net profit of €266m ($299.4m).

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