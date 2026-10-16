IEA says Russian diesel return will not ease global squeeze before 2027

Easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports is unlikely to materially alter the global gasoil balance, with supply expected to remain tight well into 2027, according to the International Energy Agency’s October Oil Market Report.

The IEA said limited operational refinery capacity in Russia remains the main constraint on exports. The assessment followed a 9 October agreement under which Russia was expected to supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes shortly afterwards to the US and global markets after talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License 135 on 9 October, authorising transactions involving the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel, including into the US, until 7 April 2027.

The licence excludes debits to accounts held at US financial institutions by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund or the Ministry of Finance.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak later said diesel exports could recover to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month by the end of 2026. Global diesel and gasoil exports were nearly 700,000 barrels per day lower year on year in September, while combined net exports from Russia and the Middle East fell by 1.3 million bpd to 820,000 bpd, a decline of more than 60%.

OECD gasoil and diesel stocks fell to 565 million barrels in July, their lowest level since November 2023. Higher refinery output is expected to return the market to a seasonal surplus in the first quarter of 2027, but the IEA said this would not be sufficient to rebuild inventories depleted during 2026. Meaningful restocking is not expected before the second half of 2027.

US diesel futures fell almost 5% to about $4.64 per gallon after the 9 October announcement. Wholesale diesel prices exceeded $200 per barrel in Singapore in mid-September and reached about $220 per barrel in Europe and the US.

The International Energy Agency is an autonomous intergovernmental organisation within the OECD framework and has 32 member countries.

OFAC is the US Treasury office responsible for administering and enforcing US economic and trade sanctions.