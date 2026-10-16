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2026 October 16   17:12

bunkering

Singapore bunker sales fall 1% as LNG volumes rise 6.2%

Marine fuel sales in Singapore fell about 1% year on year in September to 4.7264m tonnes, even as LNG bunker volumes climbed 6.2%, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.  

Total sales were down from 4.7719m tonnes in September 2025 and were also about 1% lower than in August.  

LNG bunker sales rose to 51,500 tonnes from 48,500 tonnes a year earlier, although volumes fell 12.1% from August. LNG sales reached 487,100 tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, up 21.4% from 401,200 tonnes in the same period of 2025.  

Conventional and biofuel bunker sales, excluding LNG, totalled about 4.67m tonnes in September, down 0.9% year on year and 0.8% month on month.  Very-low-sulphur fuel oil sales fell 5.9% year on year to 2.22m tonnes but rose 1.1% from August.

High-sulphur fuel oil volumes increased 6.4% year on year to 1.99m tonnes, while dropping 4.9% month on month.  Distillate sales rose 1.6% year on year and 3.3% from August to 379,900 tonnes.  

Biofuel blend sales reached 83,200 tonnes, the highest monthly level since March. Volumes rose 44.9% from August but remained 30.3% below September 2025.  

Singapore recorded 3,617 bunker calls in September, up 2.8% year on year and 0.8% from August. Average conventional and biofuel volume per bunker call fell to about 1,292.5 tonnes from 1,313.9 tonnes in August.  Conventional and biofuel sales for the first nine months of 2026 increased 1.8% year on year to 41.97m tonnes. HSFO sales rose 10.4% to 17.58m tonnes, while VLSFO sales slipped 2% to 20.63m tonnes.  No methanol or ammonia bunker sales were recorded in September.  

Singapore’s bunker sales reached a record 56.77m tonnes in 2025, up 3.4% from the previous year.  

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport responsible for port regulation, navigational safety and maritime sector development.

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