Middle East disruption fragments bunker market as buyers shift to spot deals

Middle East disruptions are pushing marine fuel buyers towards spot purchases and shorter contracts as changing shipping flows, tighter availability and higher prices fragment the bunker market, according to a Peninsula market assessment.

Marine fuel prices remain more than 70% above pre-disruption levels. Buyers are increasingly using spot deals or contracts lasting one month or one quarter instead of six-month or annual commitments.

Bunker Holding expects its 2026 marine fuel sales to fall below the nearly 24m tonnes sold in 2025 as lower Middle East shipping traffic weighs on demand. Chief operating officer Mikkel Kannegaard said longer-term contracts had become less common as the market fragmented.

Traffic shifts around Fujairah have redirected vessels towards Port Louis, Colombo and Salalah, while bunker demand has also increased in parts of Africa and South Asia. Peninsula said Fujairah bunker volumes in August were 65% below year-earlier levels.

Middle East crude exports had recovered to about 17m barrels per day by late September, close to the 2025 average of 18m bpd.

Vitol Asia head Kieran Gallagher said high-sulphur fuel oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, including Iranian supplies, remained at least 800,000 tonnes per month below February levels.

Disruptions to Russian refinery output had removed an estimated additional 1m tonnes per month of fuel oil supply. Spot premiums for 380-cst HSFO were near $50 per tonne this week, compared with $5.10 on February 27.

Vitol has added Pakistan’s Gwadar Port as a bunkering location outside the Strait of Hormuz. Peter Grünwaldt, head of bunkering at Hafnia and chief executive of Seascale Energy, said diversions were pushing ships towards a wider range of refuelling ports.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore introduced new bunker-quality standards on October 14. SS 730:2026 sets common procedures for custody-transfer sampling of liquid marine fuels, while TR 155:2026 establishes a standard method for detecting polystyrene, polypropylene and polymethyl methacrylate in residual marine fuels.