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2026 October 16   17:30

alternative fuels

German bunker trader says alternative-fuel demand lags dual-fuel fleet growth

Alternative-fuel demand is failing to keep pace with the expansion of the dual-fuel fleet, ElbOil chief executive Harro Booth told SIBCON 2026 in Singapore on 14 October, according to Manifold Times.  

ElbOil sold about 600,000 tonnes of conventional marine fuel to approximately 300 active customers across shipping segments in the third quarter of 2026, while alternative fuels accounted for just 1.5% of its quarterly sales.  Booth said “capability is not consumption” and “optionality is not transition”, arguing that investment in dual-fuel ships does not mean owners will immediately switch away from conventional bunkers.  “But we sometimes confuse the direction with the distance travelled,” he said.  

The gap is also visible in Singapore, where marine fuel sales reached a record 56.77m tonnes in 2025.

Alternative marine fuels accounted for 1.95m tonnes, or about 3.4% of the total.  In the first nine months of 2026, LNG bunker sales reached 487,100 tonnes out of around 42.5m tonnes of total marine fuel sales, equivalent to about 1.15%. Methanol sales stood at 6,300 tonnes, while no ammonia bunker sales were recorded.  Alternative-fuel-capable vessels account for 5.48% of the existing global fleet by tonnage. LNG-capable ships represent 4.03%, methanol- or ethanol-capable ships 0.76% and LPG-capable tonnage 0.68%.  

The 24th SIBCON was held in Singapore from 13 to 15 October and was expected to attract more than 2,000 maritime professionals from more than 60 countries. Booth spoke on a panel covering the outlook for conventional fuels and biofuels through 2030.  

ElbOil is a privately held marine-fuel group founded in Hamburg in 2011. It has operations in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai, works with more than 200 fuel suppliers worldwide, has supplied more than 15,000 vessels and handles around 2m tonnes of marine fuels annually.

Topics:

bunkering

alternative fuels

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