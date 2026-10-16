Brazilian mining group Cedro wins approval for $708m iron ore terminal in Brazil

Brazilian holding company Cedro Participações has secured state approval for the issuance of an Integrated Environmental License for its R$3.6bn ($708m) Porto do Meio iron ore terminal at Itaguaí in Brazil, according to a company statement.

The State Environmental Control Commission approved the issuance on 13 October. The initial licence will cover handling of less than 15m tonnes of iron ore per year. Cedro won the federal auction for the ITG02 site in December 2024 and signed a 35-year lease that can be extended for another 35 years. The federal project terms envisage dynamic capacity of 21.4m tonnes per year.

Porto do Meio will occupy about 250,000 square metres between terminals operated by Vale and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional. The development includes an iron ore stockyard and a berth for ships requiring water depths of up to 20 metres, with access to the MRS Logística rail network linking Minas Gerais with the Rio de Janeiro coast.

Construction is expected to take three years and cover civil works, dredging, port equipment installation and electromechanical assembly.

Cedro expects about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs at peak construction and 256 direct jobs once the terminal is operating. The project is estimated to generate R$1.2bn ($236m) in municipal tax revenue.

“The terminal is essential to our growth plan through the beginning of the next decade, giving Cedro independence in iron ore exports,” Cedro Participações chairman José Carlos Martins said.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Minas Gerais, Cedro Participações is a Brazilian holding company with operations in iron ore mining, logistics infrastructure and agribusiness, and is targeting annual iron ore production capacity of 20m tonnes by 2032.

Vale is a Brazilian mining company producing iron ore and metals including copper and nickel. CSN is a Brazilian industrial group operating across steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy.

MRS Logística is a Brazilian freight railway operator managing a 1,643-km network across Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.