British ports reject carbon leakage case behind tougher EU shipping ETS rules

UK container growth reflects new capacity and changes in liner networks rather than traffic diversion caused by EU carbon pricing, according to a British Ports Association statement.

UK container cargo rose 10%, or 6.2m tonnes, to 66.9m tonnes in 2025, while container units increased 11%, or about 600,000. London accounted for 5.4m tonnes and about 500,000 units of the increase after a fourth berth opened at London Gateway.

London handled 19.6m tonnes of container cargo, up 38%, against 19.3m tonnes at Felixstowe. The £350m ($467.5m) fourth berth at London Gateway opened in November 2024, is 430 metres long and increased the terminal’s trading capacity by more than a third.

“British ports have invested hundreds of millions of pounds to attract more ships and handle more cargo. Those investments are paying off and making the UK more competitive,” said Mark Simmonds, the BPA’s director of policy and external affairs.

The BPA said the UK increase was not mirrored by a decline across major EU hubs. Rotterdam handled 14.2m TEU in 2025, up 3.1%; Hamburg rose 7.3% to 8.3m TEU; Antwerp-Bruges increased 0.7%; and HAROPA reached 3.2m TEU, up 4%.

Spain’s EU ETS Observatory said direct connectivity at major northern European ports had fallen by five percentage points. Its analysis uses TEU-miles, combining vessel capacity with distance travelled.

The BPA argues that the measure does not directly show the number of containers or tonnes actually handled and can also be affected by changes in port-call sequences.

The European Commission’s first maritime ETS monitoring report, covering the first three quarters of 2024, found no general relocation of container transhipment activity and no significant increase in containership calls at relevant UK ports. It identified isolated potential circumvention cases.

A Commission proposal published on 17 July would cut the threshold for designating a neighbouring non-EU container transhipment port from 65% to 50% and introduce a mechanism covering ports with suitable container infrastructure within 150 nautical miles of an EU port.

The proposal does not name individual UK ports. A separate draft list names Abu Qir, Damietta, East Port Said and Tanger Med, but no UK port.

“It would be extraordinary if the EU responded to that success by introducing new measures to penalise British ports,” Simmonds said.

The British Ports Association is the UK national membership body for the ports industry. It represents more than 100 port members that own or operate more than 400 ports, terminals and port facilities.