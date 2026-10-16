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2026 October 16   18:09

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Jindal Steel opens 12.5m-tonne port terminal in India

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel has started commercial operations at the 12.5m-tonne-per-year first phase of its Western Dock terminal at Paradip Port in Odisha, securing dedicated long-term port access, according to a company filing.  

Jindal Paradip Port Limited (JPPL) began commercial operations on 15 October after receiving its completion certificate on 12 October.  

The concession required the first phase to enter commercial operation within 1,095 days, setting a deadline of 16 October 2026.  

JPPL was awarded the Western Dock concession by Paradip Port Authority on 17 October 2023. The 30-year build-operate-transfer project will have capacity of 25m tonnes per year across two 12.5m-tonne phases, with work on both phases progressing simultaneously.  

The two-phase development is budgeted at ₹33.93bn (₹3,393 crore; $357.6m). Jindal Steel has invested ₹2.5825bn (₹258.25 crore; $27.2m) in equity, with the balance financed through debt and equity from banks, financial institutions and promoters.  

The Western Dock is intended to handle dry bulk and breakbulk cargo, including coal, limestone and steel products, and is designed to accommodate fully laden Capesize vessels.  Jindal Steel shares closed 1.48% higher at ₹1,045.20 ($11.02) on 16 October.

Jindal Steel Limited, formerly Jindal Steel & Power Limited, is an Indian integrated steel producer headquartered in New Delhi. It has 15.6m tonnes per year of steelmaking capacity, including 12m tonnes at Angul in Odisha and 3.6m tonnes at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, alongside operations at Patratu in Jharkhand and mining and other strategic operations in India and Africa. 

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