UK brings new ports planning policy into force after 14 years

A revised UK planning framework for major port development came into force on 15 October, replacing the National Policy Statement for Ports introduced in 2012, according to the Department for Transport.

The policy applies to ports in England and to reserved trust ports in Wales, currently Milford Haven. Port policy elsewhere in the UK is devolved.

The framework covers nationally significant port infrastructure projects and associated road and rail links where they form part of a development proposal.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation, Maritime and Logistics Keir Mather formally amended the policy under section 6(9) of the Planning Act 2008 after the revised text was put before Parliament in July. No resolution against it was passed during the statutory 21-sitting-day period.

The framework retains an applicant-led assessment of the need for new infrastructure and a market-led approach to investment. It also maintains a presumption in favour of port development while addressing decarbonisation, biodiversity and environmental impacts.

The policy reaffirms the long-term need for significant expansion of UK port capacity over the next 30 years.

UK port freight forecasts show total traffic at major ports rising 7.8% from 420.6m tonnes in 2023 to 453.5m tonnes in 2050.

Unitised freight is projected to increase 56.7% and dry bulk traffic 61.7% over the period, while liquid bulk volumes are forecast to fall 63.3% as the energy mix changes.

The National Policy Statement for Ports provides the planning framework for nationally significant port infrastructure proposals and guides applicants, examining authorities and the Secretary of State through the Development Consent Order process. The previous statement had been in force since 2012.