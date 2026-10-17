Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia test joint response to Malacca Strait oil spill

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have tested their joint response to a cross-border oil spill in the Malacca and Singapore straits, while Singapore separately demonstrated AI, digital twin technology and unmanned systems for clean-up operations, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The ground deployment exercise simulated a collision between vessels in Singapore waters, with spilled oil reaching the shores of Indonesia and Malaysia. It tested information sharing, response planning and mutual assistance between the three countries.

Indonesia and Malaysia deployed response assets in their respective waters as part of the exercise.

The drill was held on 16 October in conjunction with Singapore’s 17th Joint Oil Spill Exercise, or JOSE 2026.

MPA demonstrated its Maritime Digital Twin, which models the movement of spilled oil and identifies areas that could be affected. Artificial intelligence was used to support response planning and resource deployment.

The programme also covered unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned surface vessels, including concepts trialled with Singapore-based ST Engineering. Sea demonstrations showed how aerial surveillance could guide unmanned vessels carrying out dispersant spraying and towing oil-containment booms.

Participants included International Maritime Organization marine environment director David Osborn, ITOPF Singapore office head and senior technical adviser David Campion, Indonesian delegation head Alfaizul and Malaysian delegation head Hajah Azuri Azizah binti Haji Saedon.

The trilateral exercise was conducted under the Revolving Fund Committee, established on 11 February 1981 by Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Malacca Strait Council. The council contributed ¥400m ($2.53m) as the fund’s principal sum.

Singapore holds the committee chairmanship from April 2022 to March 2027. In February 2025, MPA led a table-top exercise involving more than 20 representatives from the three countries and oil spill specialists to prepare response strategies and asset-deployment plans for the 2026 ground exercise.