  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia test joint response to Malacca Strait oil spill

2026 October 17   04:38

accident

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia test joint response to Malacca Strait oil spill

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have tested their joint response to a cross-border oil spill in the Malacca and Singapore straits, while Singapore separately demonstrated AI, digital twin technology and unmanned systems for clean-up operations, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).  

The ground deployment exercise simulated a collision between vessels in Singapore waters, with spilled oil reaching the shores of Indonesia and Malaysia.  It tested information sharing, response planning and mutual assistance between the three countries.

Indonesia and Malaysia deployed response assets in their respective waters as part of the exercise.  

The drill was held on 16 October in conjunction with Singapore’s 17th Joint Oil Spill Exercise, or JOSE 2026.  

MPA demonstrated its Maritime Digital Twin, which models the movement of spilled oil and identifies areas that could be affected. Artificial intelligence was used to support response planning and resource deployment.  

The programme also covered unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned surface vessels, including concepts trialled with Singapore-based ST Engineering.  Sea demonstrations showed how aerial surveillance could guide unmanned vessels carrying out dispersant spraying and towing oil-containment booms.  

Participants included International Maritime Organization marine environment director David Osborn, ITOPF Singapore office head and senior technical adviser David Campion, Indonesian delegation head Alfaizul and Malaysian delegation head Hajah Azuri Azizah binti Haji Saedon.  

The trilateral exercise was conducted under the Revolving Fund Committee, established on 11 February 1981 by Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Malacca Strait Council.  The council contributed ¥400m ($2.53m) as the fund’s principal sum.  

Singapore holds the committee chairmanship from April 2022 to March 2027.  In February 2025, MPA led a table-top exercise involving more than 20 representatives from the three countries and oil spill specialists to prepare response strategies and asset-deployment plans for the 2026 ground exercise.  

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

06:48

European port groups open 44-topic green innovation platform to ports

02:47

UK brings new ports planning policy into force after 14 years

2026 October 16

18:09

Jindal Steel opens 12.5m-tonne port terminal in India

17:53

British ports reject carbon leakage case behind tougher EU shipping ETS rules

17:43

Brazilian mining group Cedro wins approval for $708m iron ore terminal in Brazil

17:30

German bunker trader says alternative-fuel demand lags dual-fuel fleet growth

17:28

Middle East disruption fragments bunker market as buyers shift to spot deals

17:12

Singapore bunker sales fall 1% as LNG volumes rise 6.2%

17:02

IEA says Russian diesel return will not ease global squeeze before 2027

16:53

Rotterdam cargo rises 0.9% to 323.2m tonnes despite 20% transshipment fall

15:24

Brazilian shipyard lays keel for first tanker in $278m Petrobras unit order

14:33

International Seaways buys four-VLCC owner Bruton in $370m deal

14:13

Turkey wealth fund plans $1.5bn Izmir port upgrade for 400-metre ships

13:42

Indian shipbuilder GRSE signs $108.7m deal for four hybrid platform supply vessels

13:27

HMM approves $1.62bn spend on 12 containerships

12:59

Drone-hit Liberian crude tanker Banda grounds off Istanbul in heavy weather

12:01

Lloyd’s Register launches retrofit guide covering six alternative fuels

11:20

CMA Terminals takes 49% stake in Morocco terminal

11:04

Norwegian marine insurer Gard warns most H2S deaths occur outside enclosed spaces

10:43

US port authority wins permit for $2.3bn Savannah container terminal

10:14

Chinese P&I insurer bids to become International Group’s 13th club

03:37

Fugro secures €150m for 25 uncrewed survey vessels

02:17

Brazil launches auction for 1m-tonne-a-year fertiliser terminal at Itaqui port

01:37

COSCO signs 10-year car export contract with Seres unit

00:27

BGN orders four more VLGCs in South Korea, taking 2026 tally to 10

2026 October 15

18:04

Hanwha Ocean orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers

17:52

CLPe and CNOOC complete Hong Kong’s first LNG bunker for car carrier

17:42

US funds reactor test linked to future nuclear-powered commercial ships

17:31

Electric boxship opens China’s Greater Bay Area’s first zero-carbon container route

17:21

Global piracy drops to lowest level since 1992 with 51 incidents

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news