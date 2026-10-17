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2026 October 17   06:48

alternative fuels

European port groups open 44-topic green innovation platform to ports

Two European port organisations have opened access to the Green Innovation Compass, a platform covering 44 topics in green and digital port technology, according to a joint ESPO-EFIP statement.  The platform brings together research, demonstration projects and operational experience covering electrification, alternative fuels, automation, resilience and digitalisation.  

Users can filter content by priorities, challenges, goals and implementation timelines. Individual entries cover potential applications, implementation requirements, expected impact and enabling factors.  

The Compass was developed as a legacy of MAGPIE, or sMArt Green Ports as Integrated Efficient multimodal hubs, an EU Horizon 2020 project coordinated by Havenbedrijf Rotterdam NV, the Port of Rotterdam Authority.  

MAGPIE introduced the platform on 7 October, the Port of Rotterdam published details on 9 October, and the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) and European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) made it available through their websites on 14 October.  

MAGPIE ran from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2026 with a total cost of €30.31m ($34.10m), including an EU contribution of €24.96m ($28.08m).  

The consortium included four ports — Rotterdam in the Netherlands, DeltaPort in Germany, Sines in Portugal and HAROPA in France — together with nine research institutes and universities, 32 private companies and four other organisations.  

Its work covered batteries, hydrogen, ammonia, BioLNG and methanol, as well as automation, digitalisation and lower-emission hinterland transport.  

ESPO secretary general Isabelle Ryckbost said the organisation also serves as a knowledge network for port professionals. EFIP director Turi Fiorito highlighted the value of giving inland ports access to experience from projects already implemented elsewhere and relevant case studies.  

ALICE, the Alliance for Logistics Innovation through Collaboration in Europe, is set to act as the platform’s legacy partner, with users encouraged to contribute additional knowledge and practical examples.  

ESPO is a Brussels-based organisation representing European seaport authorities, associations and administrations.

EFIP represents inland ports and port authorities across Europe and works on EU transport and port policy. 

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