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2026 October 18   04:28

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15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

The indicative value of a 15-year-old, 300,000-dwt VLCC has climbed to $160m, according to Greek shipbroker Allied Shipbroking’s latest weekly market report.  That represents a 176% increase over 12 months. A 10-year-old VLCC is valued at $190m, up 116% year on year.  

The increase has accelerated in recent months. The 15-year-old benchmark has risen 54% in one month, 92% over three months and 100% over six months, while the 10-year-old value has climbed 44%, 65% and 73% over the same periods.  The figures are indicative market valuations rather than prices achieved in individual vessel sales.  

Allied puts the indicative VLCC newbuilding price at $130m in October, up 1.56% from a year earlier. Its benchmarks stand at $240m for a resale VLCC and $215m for a five-year-old ship.  

VLCC time-charter-equivalent earnings rose 19.1% in a week to $936,646 per day. The Middle East Gulf-China TD3C route was assessed at $1.48m per day on 8 October, while nine VLCCs were fixed during the preceding 12 days.  

The Baltic Dirty Tanker Index rose 20.9% during the week to a 12-month high of 7,964.  Constrained traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, selective insurance availability and higher war-risk costs have reduced effective vessel supply.

Alternative routings and ship-to-ship transfers have also absorbed tanker capacity, while voyages avoiding Bab el-Mandeb can add about 22 days.  

Secondhand tanker activity totalled 17 sales, including two VLCCs. At least $538.8m was disclosed across eight vessels for which prices were reported.  

Tanker transactions reached 526 vessels in 2026 through the report’s 9 October cutoff, including 124 VLCCs. In Allied’s rolling 12-month buyer statistics, Greek interests acquired 98 tankers, followed by South Korean buyers with 68 and Chinese buyers with 35.  

Allied Shipbroking is a Greek shipbroking group established in Piraeus in 1988. Its activities include sale-and-purchase brokerage, dry and tanker chartering, vessel valuations, market research and financing consultancy.

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