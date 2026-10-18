Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

Greek ferry operators expect their 2026 fuel bill to double from about €400m ($450m) to €800m ($901m), with the fourth-quarter hit alone estimated at €90m ($101m), according to NewMoney.

Fuel could absorb as much as 80% of the sector’s roughly €1bn ($1.13bn) annual turnover, up from about 40% previously. Greece’s domestic ferry industry consumes about 700,000 tonnes of marine fuel a year, while fuel now accounts for around 55% of vessel operating costs.

“The situation is now out of control,” ferry company executives said. Operators have brought seasonal service cuts forward to mid-September from the mid-to-late October timetable used in previous years as they seek to limit losses after the summer peak.

The €800m forecast is above the latest publicly attributable estimate from the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies, or SEEN.

President Dionysis Theodoratos, who is also deputy chief executive of Attica Group, said at the 9th Infrastructure and Transport Conference in Athens on 30 September that marine fuel prices had risen from about €600 ($676) per tonne at the start of 2026 to €1,300 ($1,464).

Theodoratos said the industry’s annual fuel bill, normally around €400m ($450m), could approach €700m ($788m), with fuel then accounting for about 52% of total operating costs. He warned that sustained cost pressure could force reductions in services and capacity. “Connectivity and the transport of goods and citizens is not a luxury,” Theodoratos said.

He put the fuel cost of a Rafina-Mykonos sailing at about €40,000 ($45,000), up from €19,000 ($21,400) in January. A Piraeus-Rhodes service via Patmos, Leros and Kos had doubled from about €100,000 ($112,600) to €200,000 ($225,200).

SEEN is continuing talks with Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy. Shipping minister Vassilis Kikilias, economic officials and ferry-sector representatives have considered relief from port charges and possible use of European state-aid mechanisms.