  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

2026 October 18   06:08

shipping

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

Greek ferry operators expect their 2026 fuel bill to double from about €400m ($450m) to €800m ($901m), with the fourth-quarter hit alone estimated at €90m ($101m), according to NewMoney.  

Fuel could absorb as much as 80% of the sector’s roughly €1bn ($1.13bn) annual turnover, up from about 40% previously. Greece’s domestic ferry industry consumes about 700,000 tonnes of marine fuel a year, while fuel now accounts for around 55% of vessel operating costs.  

“The situation is now out of control,” ferry company executives said.  Operators have brought seasonal service cuts forward to mid-September from the mid-to-late October timetable used in previous years as they seek to limit losses after the summer peak.  

The €800m forecast is above the latest publicly attributable estimate from the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies, or SEEN.

President Dionysis Theodoratos, who is also deputy chief executive of Attica Group, said at the 9th Infrastructure and Transport Conference in Athens on 30 September that marine fuel prices had risen from about €600 ($676) per tonne at the start of 2026 to €1,300 ($1,464).  

Theodoratos said the industry’s annual fuel bill, normally around €400m ($450m), could approach €700m ($788m), with fuel then accounting for about 52% of total operating costs. He warned that sustained cost pressure could force reductions in services and capacity.  “Connectivity and the transport of goods and citizens is not a luxury,” Theodoratos said.  

He put the fuel cost of a Rafina-Mykonos sailing at about €40,000 ($45,000), up from €19,000 ($21,400) in January. A Piraeus-Rhodes service via Patmos, Leros and Kos had doubled from about €100,000 ($112,600) to €200,000 ($225,200).  

SEEN is continuing talks with Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy. Shipping minister Vassilis Kikilias, economic officials and ferry-sector representatives have considered relief from port charges and possible use of European state-aid mechanisms. 

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

2026 October 17

06:48

European port groups open 44-topic green innovation platform to ports

04:38

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia test joint response to Malacca Strait oil spill

02:47

UK brings new ports planning policy into force after 14 years

2026 October 16

18:09

Jindal Steel opens 12.5m-tonne port terminal in India

17:53

British ports reject carbon leakage case behind tougher EU shipping ETS rules

17:43

Brazilian mining group Cedro wins approval for $708m iron ore terminal in Brazil

17:30

German bunker trader says alternative-fuel demand lags dual-fuel fleet growth

17:28

Middle East disruption fragments bunker market as buyers shift to spot deals

17:12

Singapore bunker sales fall 1% as LNG volumes rise 6.2%

17:02

IEA says Russian diesel return will not ease global squeeze before 2027

16:53

Rotterdam cargo rises 0.9% to 323.2m tonnes despite 20% transshipment fall

15:24

Brazilian shipyard lays keel for first tanker in $278m Petrobras unit order

14:33

International Seaways buys four-VLCC owner Bruton in $370m deal

14:13

Turkey wealth fund plans $1.5bn Izmir port upgrade for 400-metre ships

13:42

Indian shipbuilder GRSE signs $108.7m deal for four hybrid platform supply vessels

13:27

HMM approves $1.62bn spend on 12 containerships

12:59

Drone-hit Liberian crude tanker Banda grounds off Istanbul in heavy weather

12:01

Lloyd’s Register launches retrofit guide covering six alternative fuels

11:20

CMA Terminals takes 49% stake in Morocco terminal

11:04

Norwegian marine insurer Gard warns most H2S deaths occur outside enclosed spaces

10:43

US port authority wins permit for $2.3bn Savannah container terminal

10:14

Chinese P&I insurer bids to become International Group’s 13th club

03:37

Fugro secures €150m for 25 uncrewed survey vessels

02:17

Brazil launches auction for 1m-tonne-a-year fertiliser terminal at Itaqui port

01:37

COSCO signs 10-year car export contract with Seres unit

00:27

BGN orders four more VLGCs in South Korea, taking 2026 tally to 10

2026 October 15

18:04

Hanwha Ocean orders GTT tank designs for two LNG carriers

17:52

CLPe and CNOOC complete Hong Kong’s first LNG bunker for car carrier

17:42

US funds reactor test linked to future nuclear-powered commercial ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news