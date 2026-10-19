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2026 October 19   07:58

accident

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescued four people from a life raft after a Danish-flagged fishing vessel caught fire in Norwegian waters in the Skagerrak on Sunday, according to Norway’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for Southern Norway.  

The four abandoned the fishing vessel and boarded a life raft before a boat launched from AIDAnova picked them up. None was injured, and their nationalities were not disclosed.  

Norwegian rescue authorities received a distress signal on Sunday afternoon after smoke and flames were seen aboard the fishing vessel. Rescue helicopters were dispatched from Sola in Norway and from Denmark, while civilian vessels in the area were asked to assist.  

Color Line ferry SuperSpeed 1 altered course towards the casualty after being called into the operation. It was released from the rescue effort shortly after 1530 local time once the four people were confirmed safe.  At about 1535, rescue leader Per Ivar Austnaberg confirmed that all four had been taken aboard AIDAnova’s boat. The rescue helicopter from Sola subsequently returned to base.  

Denmark’s Defence Command confirmed that a Danish rescue helicopter had also been deployed and that the fishing vessel was in Norwegian waters, with the Norwegian rescue service coordinating the operation.  The cause of the fire was not known. The name, registration and other identifying details of the Danish fishing vessel had not been disclosed.  

AIDAnova was sailing from Kiel towards Bergen. The 337-metre vessel entered service in 2018, has 2,626 guest cabins and uses LNG/diesel-electric propulsion.  SuperSpeed 1 operates Color Line’s Hirtshals-Kristiansand service. 

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