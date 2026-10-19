German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

German-flagged inland tanker Shane V and Belgian-flagged cargo vessel Love Story collided head-on on the Rhine near Tolkamer in the Netherlands overnight on 17-18 October, leaving both ships with significant hull damage but no injuries, according to GelreNieuws.

Both vessels sustained damage to the port side of their bows above the waterline and later berthed in the Tuindorp/Bijland area.

Dutch police opened an investigation into the collision. The cause has not been established. Traffic on the Rhine was not halted. Rijkswaterstaat had not received notification of the accident, with notification not necessarily required when vessels remain able to berth under their own power.

The 85.9-metre Shane V was built in 2006 and has a carrying capacity of about 1,681 tonnes. The German-flagged tanker is registered at Datteln and carries MMSI 211509670, ENI 04805500 and call sign DA2471. It was formerly named Crooswijk and had been sailing from Sliedrecht in the Netherlands towards Gelsenkirchen in Germany.

The 134.9-metre Love Story was built in 2005 and has a carrying capacity of 3,566 tonnes. The Belgian-flagged vessel is registered at Ghent and carries MMSI 205372590, ENI 06004131 and call sign OT3725. It had been sailing from Koblenz in Germany and was formerly named Taormina before being renamed Love Story in 2017.