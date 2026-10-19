Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

A southbound tug was hit by two unidentified projectiles northeast of Khor Fakkan in the UAE on 18 October, suffering damage and leaving one person with minor injuries, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.

The vessel sustained damage but was able to continue its passage. The time of the incident had yet to be confirmed and authorities were investigating. The tug has been identified as the Dutch-flagged Jif Barracuda.

UKMTO did not identify the vessel by name in Warning 177-26.

A separate official maritime security alert confirmed that the tug was travelling southbound when it was struck by two unknown projectiles in the Gulf of Oman. It also confirmed the vessel remained underway after the incident and that one person suffered a minor injury.

UKMTO advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

Jifmar Group, established in 2005, is a maritime services and vessel operator with bases in Europe, West Africa and the Middle East. Its fleet comprises about 70 vessels, including workboats, tugs, shoalbusters and survey vessels.