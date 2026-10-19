China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

China's Fujian province has lined up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth Yuan 75.3bn ($11.25bn) as the 2026 World Maritime Equipment Conference takes place in Fuzhou from 16 to 19 October, according to a provincial government statement.

Thirty of the projects have been placed on Fujian's full-lifecycle project management platform and are expected to start construction by the end of 2026 or in the first half of 2027.

They include a programme for 16 multipurpose grain carriers of 87,000 tonnes each, the Fuyuanyu 9666 Antarctic krill fishing vessel and plants producing high-current busbars for offshore wind and shipboard power distribution.

Fujian has also identified 246 investment opportunities across 12 marine industries. The four-day conference has participants from more than 50 countries and regions, including more than 80 foreign government officials and representatives of international organisations.

The Fourth Fujian International Marine Equipment Expo, running alongside the conference, has attracted 818 companies from 26 countries and regions and 27 Chinese provincial-level areas. The 100,000-square-metre exhibition includes 11 specialist areas and five sub-exhibitions covering boats and marine equipment, offshore energy, unmanned and digital systems, inland-waterway equipment, and shipping, ports and logistics.

More than 7,000 products and technologies are on display, with more than 20 scheduled for first public presentations. The wider programme includes 15 specialist forums.

A sustainable maritime innovation seminar held with the International Maritime Organization has more than 100 participants from over 30 countries and regions.

The conference has been held in Fuzhou since 2023. Its first three editions attracted nearly 3,000 delegates from more than 80 countries and regions and displayed more than 20,000 marine technology products, generating transactions worth nearly Yuan 150bn ($22.42bn).