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2026 October 19   10:22

shipbuilding

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

Viking has named seven new river cruise ships in a simultaneous ceremony spanning the Netherlands, France, Germany and Egypt, according to a company statement.  

The 15 October ceremony was centred on Viking Rota and Viking Haki in Amsterdam, with Viking Fjolvar in Les Andelys, France, Viking Halogi and Viking Sjofn in Rostock, Germany, and Viking Ptah and Viking Sekhmet in Luxor, Egypt.  

Viking Haki, Viking Halogi, Viking Sjofn and Viking Rota each carry 190 passengers and are intended for Rhine, Main and Danube itineraries. Viking Fjolvar carries 168 passengers on the Seine.  

The 82-passenger Viking Ptah operates on the Nile, while the 82-passenger Viking Sekhmet is scheduled to begin Nile sailings in 2027.  Seven travel industry executives served as godparents.

“As we name our seven newest river ships, we are especially proud to honor travel advisor partners,” Viking president and chief executive Leah Talactac said.  

German shipyard NEPTUN WERFT built five of the seven vessels: Viking Fjolvar, yard number S.592; Viking Rota, S.593; Viking Haki, S.594; Viking Halogi, S.595; and Viking Sjofn, S.596. The yard expects to build another eight Viking vessels by 2028.  

Viking was founded in 1997 with four river vessels and operates more than 100 river, ocean and expedition ships.

NEPTUN WERFT is a German shipbuilder involved in Viking’s river newbuilding programme. 

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