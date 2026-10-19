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2026 October 19   10:52

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

The union at South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has called five consecutive days of seven-hour partial strikes after branch leader Kim Dong-ha began an indefinite protest on a crane at the company’s Ulsan shipyard at about 5pm on October 18, according to an official union statement.  

Kim, head of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union’s Hyundai Heavy Industries branch, climbed a crane about 25 metres above the small-block storage area of Large Assembly Plant No. 1.  

The union expanded four-hour walkouts planned for officials on October 19 and 20 into seven-hour stoppages for all members, adding them to strikes already scheduled for October 21-23. Workers are due to stop from 9am to 5pm, excluding lunch, after starting shifts at 8am.  

The dispute covers 2026 wage and collective bargaining talks, demands for a larger share of shipbuilding earnings, conditions for subcontracted and migrant workers, workplace safety and harmonisation of employment terms following the integration of HD Hyundai Mipo.

The union also wants a unified bargaining framework without reducing existing benefits.  Formal negotiations began on June 2. A tentative deal reached at the 23rd main bargaining session on September 30 included a KRW 120,000 ($90) monthly base-pay rise, including KRW 50,000 ($37) for seniority, plus KRW 11m ($8,241) and a payment equivalent to 200% under the incentive package.  

Union members rejected the proposal on October 2, with 52.14% of 7,541 voters opposed. Two further bargaining sessions followed on October 13 and 15, taking the total to 24 rounds, but no additional company proposal had emerged by the end of the October 15 meeting.  

Kim Tae-am, chairman of the union’s Mipo Committee representing former HD Hyundai Mipo workers, had been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 8 and was on its 11th day on October 18.  

The union has cited forecasts that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ 2026 operating profit could exceed KRW 4tn ($3.0bn), nearly double the previous year’s level. The figure is a union-cited estimate rather than a reported full-year company result.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, founded in 1972 and based in Ulsan, carries out commercial and naval shipbuilding, offshore and energy projects, and engine and machinery activities. It recorded 2025 consolidated sales of KRW 22.6733tn ($17.0bn) and operating profit of KRW 2.532tn ($1.90bn).  

HD Hyundai Mipo was a South Korean shipbuilder focused on medium-sized and specialised vessels before its merger into HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on December 1, 2025.

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