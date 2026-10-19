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2026 October 19   11:02

shipbuilding

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

India has opened talks with Norwegian technology group Kongsberg Gruppen ASA on smart port digitalisation, sustainable shipbuilding and maritime technology transfer, according to a ministry statement.  

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways secretary Vijay Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service officer, met Kongsberg president and chief executive Eirik Lie to explore further maritime cooperation between India and Norway.  

The discussions covered digitalisation for smart port operations, sustainable shipbuilding and technology transfer, as well as advanced maritime training and green maritime solutions. 

The talks come as India seeks foreign technology and industrial partnerships to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity and modernise its ports. Its Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 includes an ambition to establish the country among the world’s leading shipbuilding nations.  

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is a Norwegian technology company founded in 1814. Its businesses span defence and security systems, underwater technology, sensors, autonomous systems, surveillance and space technology, with operations organised through Defence Systems, Missiles & Aerostructures and Discovery.

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