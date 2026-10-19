Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

Dutch inland tanker operator AMS Barging has christened the 9,000-cbm diesel-electric Felicitas in Rotterdam as it expands its fleet with tonnage designed for future methanol bunkering, according to a company statement.

The 135-metre tanker was named at Rotterdam’s Noordereiland on 16 October by Liv and Julie, daughters of AMS Barging co-owner Igor Jansen. Felicitas has about 9,000 cubic metres of cargo capacity in 12 tanks and is equipped with a dual piping system, two mass flow meters, a nitrogen generator and a bunker boom. Its cargo pumps have a combined capacity of 1,800 cubic metres per hour. The vessel has been designed to allow future modifications for methanol bunkering and is not currently a methanol-fuelled tanker.

“No one knows exactly what the fuel mix will look like in ten years’ time. We see methanol as one of the important alternatives,” AMS Barging commercial director Martin van Veen said. “That is why we invest in barges that can operate efficiently today while allowing us to respond to future developments.”

Felicitas has completed its maiden commercial voyage and is trading on the spot market. The company sees demand for larger tankers capable of carrying bigger cargo parcels, potentially reducing vessel movements and improving use of loading and discharge facilities.

The tanker uses diesel-electric propulsion and Z-drives, while its engines comply with Stage V emissions requirements. Similar diesel-electric systems in the AMS Barging fleet have delivered fuel savings of around 25% compared with conventionally powered vessels.

Felicitas is the sister vessel of Fortuna, another tanker christened earlier this year. Its delivery takes the AMS Barging fleet to 17 inland tankers.

RensenDriessen Shipbuilding designed Felicitas, while Den Breejen Shipyard carried out the vessel’s outfitting.

AMS Barging was founded by Igor Jansen and Ton van der Molen and also provides ship-management and sustainability consultancy services.

RensenDriessen Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding company, while Den Breejen Shipyard operates as a shipyard.