  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

2026 October 19   11:32

shipbuilding

Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

Dutch inland tanker operator AMS Barging has christened the 9,000-cbm diesel-electric Felicitas in Rotterdam as it expands its fleet with tonnage designed for future methanol bunkering, according to a company statement.  

The 135-metre tanker was named at Rotterdam’s Noordereiland on 16 October by Liv and Julie, daughters of AMS Barging co-owner Igor Jansen.  Felicitas has about 9,000 cubic metres of cargo capacity in 12 tanks and is equipped with a dual piping system, two mass flow meters, a nitrogen generator and a bunker boom. Its cargo pumps have a combined capacity of 1,800 cubic metres per hour.  The vessel has been designed to allow future modifications for methanol bunkering and is not currently a methanol-fuelled tanker.  

“No one knows exactly what the fuel mix will look like in ten years’ time. We see methanol as one of the important alternatives,” AMS Barging commercial director Martin van Veen said.  “That is why we invest in barges that can operate efficiently today while allowing us to respond to future developments.”  

Felicitas has completed its maiden commercial voyage and is trading on the spot market. The company sees demand for larger tankers capable of carrying bigger cargo parcels, potentially reducing vessel movements and improving use of loading and discharge facilities.  

The tanker uses diesel-electric propulsion and Z-drives, while its engines comply with Stage V emissions requirements. Similar diesel-electric systems in the AMS Barging fleet have delivered fuel savings of around 25% compared with conventionally powered vessels.  

Felicitas is the sister vessel of Fortuna, another tanker christened earlier this year. Its delivery takes the AMS Barging fleet to 17 inland tankers.  

RensenDriessen Shipbuilding designed Felicitas, while Den Breejen Shipyard carried out the vessel’s outfitting.  

AMS Barging was founded by Igor Jansen and Ton van der Molen and also provides ship-management and sustainability consultancy services.

RensenDriessen Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding company, while Den Breejen Shipyard operates as a shipyard.

Topics:

methanol

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:02

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

10:52

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

10:22

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

09:41

China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

09:12

Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

08:01

German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

07:58

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

07:17

Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

07:01

Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

06:47

Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

2026 October 18

06:08

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

2026 October 17

06:48

European port groups open 44-topic green innovation platform to ports

04:38

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia test joint response to Malacca Strait oil spill

02:47

UK brings new ports planning policy into force after 14 years

2026 October 16

18:09

Jindal Steel opens 12.5m-tonne port terminal in India

17:53

British ports reject carbon leakage case behind tougher EU shipping ETS rules

17:43

Brazilian mining group Cedro wins approval for $708m iron ore terminal in Brazil

17:30

German bunker trader says alternative-fuel demand lags dual-fuel fleet growth

17:28

Middle East disruption fragments bunker market as buyers shift to spot deals

17:12

Singapore bunker sales fall 1% as LNG volumes rise 6.2%

17:02

IEA says Russian diesel return will not ease global squeeze before 2027

16:53

Rotterdam cargo rises 0.9% to 323.2m tonnes despite 20% transshipment fall

15:24

Brazilian shipyard lays keel for first tanker in $278m Petrobras unit order

14:33

International Seaways buys four-VLCC owner Bruton in $370m deal

14:13

Turkey wealth fund plans $1.5bn Izmir port upgrade for 400-metre ships

13:42

Indian shipbuilder GRSE signs $108.7m deal for four hybrid platform supply vessels

13:27

HMM approves $1.62bn spend on 12 containerships

12:59

Drone-hit Liberian crude tanker Banda grounds off Istanbul in heavy weather

12:01

Lloyd’s Register launches retrofit guide covering six alternative fuels

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news