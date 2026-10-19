Binding arbitration delivers five-year dockworker deal at Canada’s Montreal port

Binding arbitration has produced a five-year collective agreement covering more than 1,200 longshore workers at Canada’s Port of Montreal for 2024 through 2028, according to a company statement.

The agreement between the Maritime Employers Association and the Port of Montreal Longshoremen’s Union, Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 375, sets working conditions, compensation and other provisions for the full five-year period.

“This five-year agreement provides the stability needed to ensure the continued operations of the Port of Montreal,” MEA president Nicola Dolbec said.

The deal closes a labour dispute that began before the previous collective agreement expired on 31 December 2023.

Federal mediators had worked with the parties since October 2023, but industrial action escalated during 2024. Longshore workers staged a 72-hour strike from 30 September to 2 October, followed by an indefinite overtime strike from 10 October.

CUPE Local 375 began an unlimited strike at Termont’s Viau and Maisonneuve terminals on 31 October, affecting facilities responsible for about 40% of the port’s container-handling capacity.

The MEA locked out longshore workers from 9 pm on 10 November after union members rejected its final offer.

On 12 November, federal labour minister Steven MacKinnon invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code and directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a resumption of port operations, extend the existing collective agreement and impose final and binding arbitration.

The CIRB issued its return-to-work order on 14 November. The parties later entered a 90-day mediation process before the dispute proceeded to arbitration.

Scheduling was among the main issues raised by CUPE Local 375, which sought more predictable working hours and a better work-life balance. The 2024 stoppage directly affected about 1,200 longshore workers and had repercussions for more than 10,000 people working in trucking, railways, maritime agencies and pilotage.

The disruptions affected supply chains serving nearly 110 million people in Canada and the US.

The Maritime Employers Association is a Canadian non-profit employers’ organisation and bargaining representative for maritime employers, including shipping lines, terminal and vessel operators, stevedoring companies and maritime agents. CUPE Local 375 represents Port of Montreal longshore workers. Termont operates the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals involved in the 2024 strike.