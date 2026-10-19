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2026 October 19   13:22

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Italy launches $11.4m Ancona breakwater demolition tender for larger ships

A €10.15m ($11.4m) tender has been opened to demolish part of the north breakwater at Italy’s port of Ancona and reshape the adjoining seabed to improve access for larger commercial and passenger ships, according to a statement from the Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority.  

The work covers the removal of about 100 metres of the Molo Nord and regularisation of the surrounding seabed at the harbour entrance.

The tender was published on 16 October, with bids due by 11:00 on 2 November.  The €10,149,857 ($11.40m) figure is the base tender price, while the overall procurement value is €12,156,031.70 ($13.66m).  

The winning contractor will have 30 days to complete the executive design and 360 days to carry out construction after formal handover of the site.  

The project is intended to improve navigational safety and ease ship movements as commercial and passenger vessels increase in size. It is also designed to improve the efficiency of technical-nautical services at the harbour entrance.  

Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has allocated €11m ($12.36m) to the scheme. The funding forms part of refinancing under 2022 interministerial decree No 52, which received a favourable opinion from CIPESS on 4 August 2026.  

The procurement is registered as procedure G07472, with CIG BD5AEDED8F and CUP J32I15000230005, and is being managed by the Interregional Public Works Department for Tuscany, Marche and Umbria.  

The work will also require the red harbour light to be moved to the remaining section of the breakwater. The port authority is working with heritage authorities and the Municipality of Ancona on the future of the Monica Vitti mural on the structure.  

The Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority is an Italian public port authority responsible for Ancona, Pesaro, Falconara Marittima, San Benedetto del Tronto, Pescara, Ortona and Vasto.

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