Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

The US has waived most of the new sanctions, restrictions and tariffs under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, putting on hold a recurring review of vessels linked to Russian sanctions evasion and new duties on countries buying Russian energy or helping circumvent oil restrictions, according to a White House order.

President Donald Trump issued the order on 16 October, two days before a key 30-day deadline under the law, which he signed on 18 September.

The order formally set a 500% additional tariff on Russian goods and 100% tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas that continued making new purchases from 18 October. It also covered the five leading countries facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion.

Those duties were immediately waived, together with a broad range of sanctions provisions. Section 102 requires the president, no later than 30 days after enactment and every 180 days thereafter, to review persons and vessels that may fall within the law’s sanctions criteria. Covered persons face sanctions, while qualifying vessels are to be identified as blocked property.

The order waived the relevant Section 102 review and sanctions provisions, delaying the new mechanism for identifying vessels and maritime interests linked to sanctions evasion.

Section 113 creates a separate tariff mechanism targeting countries that continue purchasing Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas or facilitate circumvention of Russian oil sanctions.

Its definition of sanctions facilitation includes transactions, activities or services connected with a shadow-fleet vessel transporting, or attempting to transport, sanctioned Russian-origin oil.

Section 113 also provides for further determinations every 180 days after the initial imposition of duties, including identification of the five largest importers of Russian crude oil and the five largest importers of Russian natural gas.

Trump invoked Section 115, which allows the president to waive sanctions, restrictions and duties after certifying to Congress that doing so is in the US national interest.

The waivers will remain in force until the US president or secretary of state determines that further action should be taken.

Existing US sanctions imposed before the Graham Act remain unaffected.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 is Public Law 119-111 and originated as H.R. 5334. The House passed the final legislation by 262 votes to 159 on 16 September after the Senate approved it by 86 votes to 11.