Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

An unidentified oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire south of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The explosion and fire occurred in the vessel’s engine room as the tanker attempted to leave the strait through an unauthorised southern route.

The naval force said the tanker had switched off its positioning and navigation systems from the start of the voyage.

The latest case follows two separate incidents on 17 October in which the same naval force said two unidentified supertankers had hit naval mines. Each of those vessels was carrying more than 2m barrels of crude oil. The second tanker had switched off its positioning and radar systems before an explosion in its engine room left the vessel immobilised.