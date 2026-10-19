Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

The Bahamas-flagged 50,386-dwt crude oil tanker Sled lost propulsion on 18 October while carrying Russian crude from Primorsk to Skagen, according to Vesseltracker.

The 189-metre ship slowed at about 01:30 in the Kadet Trench between Germany’s island of Rügen and Denmark’s Møn before stopping. Strong easterly winds pushed the tanker towards Denmark before it anchored about half a mile outside Danish territorial waters at approximately 54°48’N, 12°43’E. Warnemünde Vessel Traffic Service dispatched the German emergency tug VB Bremen Fighter, IMO 9321287. The 48.8-metre tug has 104 tonnes of bollard pull.

Denmark’s Joint Operations Centre in Karup monitored the tanker, while Lyngby Radio maintained contact with Sled and patrol boat P 523 was in the area. German federal police also monitored two Russian vessels outside German territorial waters. One was identified as the Russian landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin, while another Russian naval vessel was near Fehmarn.

No escort role for either vessel was established. No oil spill, environmental damage or injuries were known by Sunday evening. The cause of the propulsion failure remained unknown and no towline had been confirmed.

Athens-based Samaria Blue Shipmanagement is a shipmanagement company whose stated business includes the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil derivatives.

Boluda Towage is a marine towage operator with a fleet that includes emergency towing and anchor-handling vessels.