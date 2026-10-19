  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

2026 October 19   12:40

shipbuilding

CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

French liner CMA CGM has taken delivery of the 15,000-TEU-class methanol dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Lorenzaccio from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp 16 days ahead of its contractual delivery date, according to a China State Shipbuilding statement.  

The Malta-flagged vessel was named and handed over on 15 October at the Chinese shipbuilder’s Tianjin base. It carries hull number C16K-20 and IMO 1021104 and is the fifth methanol dual-fuel containership delivered by CSSC (Tianjin) Shipbuilding this year.  

CMA CGM Lorenzaccio is equipped with methanol dual-fuel propulsion, an energy-efficiency management system, intelligent engine-room monitoring and cargo-hold management technology. It can carry standard containers, refrigerated boxes and containers holding hazardous cargo.  

The ship will join CMA CGM’s REX2 service under Captain Predrag Vojvodic, linking China and Singapore with Djibouti, Jeddah, Ain Sokhna and Aqaba.  It is one of six containerships whose names are inspired by characters from French literature.  

The vessel has a design capacity of 16,136 TEU, while CMA CGM’s current REX2 fleet data lists nominal capacity at 16,204 TEU. CMA CGM places the ship in its 15,000-TEU class.  The delivery comes as CMA CGM expands its dual-fuel fleet. The group took delivery of 27 LNG- and methanol-powered ships in 2025 and has invested nearly $30bn in orders for vessels capable of using LNG or methanol as part of its target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.  

CMA CGM is a Marseille-based French transport and logistics group led by chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé. It transported 24.2m TEU in 2025, up 2.8% year on year, and generated group revenue of $54.4bn.  

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp is a Chinese shipbuilder within China State Shipbuilding Corp.

China State Shipbuilding Corp is the parent shipbuilding group, while CSSC (Tianjin) Shipbuilding operates its Tianjin shipbuilding facility.

Topics:

CMA CGM

CSSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:33

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

14:23

IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

14:10

Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

13:50

Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

13:22

Italy launches $11.4m Ancona breakwater demolition tender for larger ships

13:13

Maersk loads 5,000 tonnes in world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore

12:12

Binding arbitration delivers five-year dockworker deal at Canada’s Montreal port

11:32

Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

11:02

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

10:52

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

10:22

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

09:41

China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

09:12

Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

08:01

German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

07:58

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

07:17

Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

07:01

Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

06:47

Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

2026 October 18

06:08

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news