CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

French liner CMA CGM has taken delivery of the 15,000-TEU-class methanol dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Lorenzaccio from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp 16 days ahead of its contractual delivery date, according to a China State Shipbuilding statement.

The Malta-flagged vessel was named and handed over on 15 October at the Chinese shipbuilder’s Tianjin base. It carries hull number C16K-20 and IMO 1021104 and is the fifth methanol dual-fuel containership delivered by CSSC (Tianjin) Shipbuilding this year.

CMA CGM Lorenzaccio is equipped with methanol dual-fuel propulsion, an energy-efficiency management system, intelligent engine-room monitoring and cargo-hold management technology. It can carry standard containers, refrigerated boxes and containers holding hazardous cargo.

The ship will join CMA CGM’s REX2 service under Captain Predrag Vojvodic, linking China and Singapore with Djibouti, Jeddah, Ain Sokhna and Aqaba. It is one of six containerships whose names are inspired by characters from French literature.

The vessel has a design capacity of 16,136 TEU, while CMA CGM’s current REX2 fleet data lists nominal capacity at 16,204 TEU. CMA CGM places the ship in its 15,000-TEU class. The delivery comes as CMA CGM expands its dual-fuel fleet. The group took delivery of 27 LNG- and methanol-powered ships in 2025 and has invested nearly $30bn in orders for vessels capable of using LNG or methanol as part of its target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

CMA CGM is a Marseille-based French transport and logistics group led by chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé. It transported 24.2m TEU in 2025, up 2.8% year on year, and generated group revenue of $54.4bn.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp is a Chinese shipbuilder within China State Shipbuilding Corp.

China State Shipbuilding Corp is the parent shipbuilding group, while CSSC (Tianjin) Shipbuilding operates its Tianjin shipbuilding facility.