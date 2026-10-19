Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

War-risk premiums have risen several-fold on some Black Sea routes, while insurance remains available for shipments to Bulgaria and Romania, according to a statement by the Insurance Association of Türkiye (TSB).

TSB chairman Ahmet Yaşar said “war-risk insurance premiums increase several times over” on some routes as higher security risks push up insurance and freight costs. He cautioned against applying the increase across all Black Sea shipping, saying pricing varies according to vessel characteristics, cargo, route, scope of cover and the insured period.

“There is no general suspension of insurance coverage for shipments to Bulgaria and Romania,” Yaşar said. Individual insurers can apply different risk assessments and reinsurance terms.

The Joint War Committee expanded its Black Sea Listed Area in September under circular JWLA-035. The designation covers the Black Sea apart from the territorial waters of Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania and Georgia. Russian and Ukrainian territorial waters remain inside the listed area.

The committee does not set insurance prices, which are negotiated individually between underwriters and brokers. War-risk rates quoted for some Black Sea voyages rose to between 0.6% and 1% of vessel value from 0.2% to 0.5% a week earlier. Other market indications showed rates on some business increasing fivefold in two weeks, from 0.1% to 0.5%.

TSB said shipowners could consider coastal routes instead of crossing open Black Sea waters, although sailing closer to shore does not remove security risks. The association advised shipowners and cargo interests to provide insurers with current voyage routes before departure and confirm cover, notification requirements and any additional premium terms.

TSB is the statutory professional body representing Türkiye’s insurance, reinsurance and private pension industries. It has 68 active members, comprising 45 non-life insurers, 19 life and pension companies and four reinsurers. Yaşar, elected TSB’s 22nd chairman in April 2026, is also president of Maher Holding’s insurance group. Maher Holding is a Turkish holding company with insurance operations. The Joint War Committee brings together marine war underwriters from the Lloyd’s and International Underwriting Association markets.