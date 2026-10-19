  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

2026 October 19   13:50

shipping

Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

War-risk premiums have risen several-fold on some Black Sea routes, while insurance remains available for shipments to Bulgaria and Romania, according to a statement by the Insurance Association of Türkiye (TSB).  

TSB chairman Ahmet Yaşar said “war-risk insurance premiums increase several times over” on some routes as higher security risks push up insurance and freight costs.  He cautioned against applying the increase across all Black Sea shipping, saying pricing varies according to vessel characteristics, cargo, route, scope of cover and the insured period.  

“There is no general suspension of insurance coverage for shipments to Bulgaria and Romania,” Yaşar said. Individual insurers can apply different risk assessments and reinsurance terms.  

The Joint War Committee expanded its Black Sea Listed Area in September under circular JWLA-035.  The designation covers the Black Sea apart from the territorial waters of Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania and Georgia. Russian and Ukrainian territorial waters remain inside the listed area.  

The committee does not set insurance prices, which are negotiated individually between underwriters and brokers.  War-risk rates quoted for some Black Sea voyages rose to between 0.6% and 1% of vessel value from 0.2% to 0.5% a week earlier. Other market indications showed rates on some business increasing fivefold in two weeks, from 0.1% to 0.5%.  

TSB said shipowners could consider coastal routes instead of crossing open Black Sea waters, although sailing closer to shore does not remove security risks.  The association advised shipowners and cargo interests to provide insurers with current voyage routes before departure and confirm cover, notification requirements and any additional premium terms.  

TSB is the statutory professional body representing Türkiye’s insurance, reinsurance and private pension industries. It has 68 active members, comprising 45 non-life insurers, 19 life and pension companies and four reinsurers.  Yaşar, elected TSB’s 22nd chairman in April 2026, is also president of Maher Holding’s insurance group. Maher Holding is a Turkish holding company with insurance operations.  The Joint War Committee brings together marine war underwriters from the Lloyd’s and International Underwriting Association markets.

Topics:

insurance

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:33

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

14:23

IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

14:10

Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

13:22

Italy launches $11.4m Ancona breakwater demolition tender for larger ships

13:13

Maersk loads 5,000 tonnes in world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore

12:40

CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

12:12

Binding arbitration delivers five-year dockworker deal at Canada’s Montreal port

11:32

Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

11:02

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

10:52

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

10:22

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

09:41

China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

09:12

Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

08:01

German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

07:58

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

07:17

Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

07:01

Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

06:47

Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

2026 October 18

06:08

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news