  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

2026 October 19   14:10

accident

Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

Italian class society RINA SpA has been ordered to pay more than €60m ($67.3m) to around 700 relatives and survivors of the 2006 Al Salam Boccaccio 98 ferry disaster, according to the Civil Court of Genoa.  

The first-instance ruling by Judge Daniele Bianchi was published on 17 September 2026 and can be appealed.  

The Panama-flagged ferry sank between Saudi Arabia and Egypt on 2-3 February 2006, killing more than 1,000 people. It had been sold to Egyptian interests in 1999.  

The court found negligence in RINA’s classification and certification activities was a principal cause of the casualty and identified 22 further areas of negligence.  One finding centred on a ballast arrangement that discharged excess water into the vehicle garage rather than overboard.

The court found that the master and Egyptian crew had not been given operating instructions in English or another language they understood explaining the configuration.  When fire broke out in the garage, the master used ballast to counter the vessel’s list.

The court found RINA’s failure to make the configuration adequately known contributed directly to that decision and the subsequent capsize.  Relatives who had not previously received compensation were awarded an average €100,000 to €150,000 ($112,200 to $168,300) for the loss of a family member. The claimants had sought about €300m ($336.7m).  

The court also ordered additional payments to some Egyptian women already compensated in Egypt after declining to apply an Egyptian rule under which women could receive half the amount paid to male relatives of the same degree.  RINA was ordered to pay about €3.5m ($3.9m) in legal costs and roughly €400,000 ($448,900) in additional expenses.  

The litigation reached the Court of Justice of the European Union in case C-641/18, LG and Others v Rina SpA and Ente Registro Italiano Navale. In May 2020, the EU court held that damages claims arising from ship classification and certification for a third-country flag state could fall within civil and commercial matters and were not necessarily barred by jurisdictional immunity.

Ente Registro Italiano Navale was the other named defendant in those proceedings.  

RINA said it strongly disagreed with the Genoa judgment and said earlier technical, criminal and administrative proceedings had attributed the sinking to the shipowner and master without finding RINA responsible.  

Claimants’ lawyers Stefano Bertone, Marco Bona, Stefano Commodo and Renato Ambrosio were assessing whether to appeal parts of the compensation awards.  

RINA is an Italian multinational group headquartered in Genoa providing inspection, certification and engineering consultancy services, including ship classification. It reported 2025 revenue of €1.03bn ($1.16bn), up 11%, adjusted EBITDA of €155m ($174m), up 12.5%, and net profit of €39.7m ($44.6m), compared with €30.4m ($34.1m) in 2024.

Topics:

RINA

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:33

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

14:23

IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

13:50

Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

13:22

Italy launches $11.4m Ancona breakwater demolition tender for larger ships

13:13

Maersk loads 5,000 tonnes in world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore

12:40

CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

12:12

Binding arbitration delivers five-year dockworker deal at Canada’s Montreal port

11:32

Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

11:02

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

10:52

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

10:22

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

09:41

China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

09:12

Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

08:01

German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

07:58

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

07:17

Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

07:01

Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

06:47

Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

2026 October 18

06:08

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news