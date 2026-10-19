Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

Italian class society RINA SpA has been ordered to pay more than €60m ($67.3m) to around 700 relatives and survivors of the 2006 Al Salam Boccaccio 98 ferry disaster, according to the Civil Court of Genoa.

The first-instance ruling by Judge Daniele Bianchi was published on 17 September 2026 and can be appealed.

The Panama-flagged ferry sank between Saudi Arabia and Egypt on 2-3 February 2006, killing more than 1,000 people. It had been sold to Egyptian interests in 1999.

The court found negligence in RINA’s classification and certification activities was a principal cause of the casualty and identified 22 further areas of negligence. One finding centred on a ballast arrangement that discharged excess water into the vehicle garage rather than overboard.

The court found that the master and Egyptian crew had not been given operating instructions in English or another language they understood explaining the configuration. When fire broke out in the garage, the master used ballast to counter the vessel’s list.

The court found RINA’s failure to make the configuration adequately known contributed directly to that decision and the subsequent capsize. Relatives who had not previously received compensation were awarded an average €100,000 to €150,000 ($112,200 to $168,300) for the loss of a family member. The claimants had sought about €300m ($336.7m).

The court also ordered additional payments to some Egyptian women already compensated in Egypt after declining to apply an Egyptian rule under which women could receive half the amount paid to male relatives of the same degree. RINA was ordered to pay about €3.5m ($3.9m) in legal costs and roughly €400,000 ($448,900) in additional expenses.

The litigation reached the Court of Justice of the European Union in case C-641/18, LG and Others v Rina SpA and Ente Registro Italiano Navale. In May 2020, the EU court held that damages claims arising from ship classification and certification for a third-country flag state could fall within civil and commercial matters and were not necessarily barred by jurisdictional immunity.

Ente Registro Italiano Navale was the other named defendant in those proceedings.

RINA said it strongly disagreed with the Genoa judgment and said earlier technical, criminal and administrative proceedings had attributed the sinking to the shipowner and master without finding RINA responsible.

Claimants’ lawyers Stefano Bertone, Marco Bona, Stefano Commodo and Renato Ambrosio were assessing whether to appeal parts of the compensation awards.

RINA is an Italian multinational group headquartered in Genoa providing inspection, certification and engineering consultancy services, including ship classification. It reported 2025 revenue of €1.03bn ($1.16bn), up 11%, adjusted EBITDA of €155m ($174m), up 12.5%, and net profit of €39.7m ($44.6m), compared with €30.4m ($34.1m) in 2024.