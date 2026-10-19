HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

South Korean industrial group HD Hyundai and US defence technology company Anduril Industries have tested autonomous control on a 368-ton former US Navy test vessel off Long Beach, California, according to a company statement.

The roughly three-and-a-half-hour trial was the first demonstration of unmanned surface vessel technology in the US by a South Korean company. The ship used VAone, developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, together with Anduril’s Lattice mission-autonomy platform.

The vessel carried out autonomous navigation, mission changes, formation operations and emergency responses to machinery failures. The trial was monitored in real time from a shore-based control centre.

VAone is based on HiNAS Prime technology developed by Avikus. It combines autonomous navigation with real-time machinery monitoring, automatic responses to abnormalities and vessel-damage detection. The demonstration also covered autonomous functions involving machinery management, damage response and weapons-related systems.

Around 40 representatives from HD Hyundai, Anduril, the US Navy, the US Coast Guard, American Bureau of Shipping, the Republic of Korea Navy and South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration attended the demonstration.

The partners are also building a separate prototype at HD Hyundai’s shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. It is expected to be launched as early as November before trial operations off the US coast.

The broader programme, announced in November 2025, covers a modular family of dual-use autonomous surface vessels for commercial and defence applications, including a version intended to address requirements under the US Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft programme.

HD Hyundai has businesses spanning shipbuilding and offshore engineering, energy, machinery and robotics.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the intermediate holding company for the group’s shipbuilding and offshore operations.

Avikus is HD Hyundai’s autonomous marine navigation subsidiary.

Anduril Industries, founded in 2017, develops defence systems using artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor fusion and autonomous technologies.