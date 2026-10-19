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2026 October 19   13:13

bunkering

Maersk loads 5,000 tonnes in world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore

Maersk has loaded approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of ISCC-certified bioethanol onto Maersk Halifax in Singapore in what the company says is the world’s largest ethanol bunkering operation.  

The operation was carried out while the vessel was conducting cargo operations and marked the first ethanol bunkering of a retrofitted ship in Maersk’s fleet.  Maersk Halifax is the company’s first retrofitted dual-fuel vessel.  

The bunkering was conducted in collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and other partners, giving Maersk operational experience in infrastructure, sourcing, supply chain readiness and vessel operations linked to the use of ethanol as a marine fuel.  

Maersk is pursuing multiple fuel and technology pathways for decarbonising ocean transportation. Ethanol has established production and distribution networks and can be used with alcohol-enabled engine technologies. When certified and sourced from low-carbon pathways, it can deliver greenhouse gas reductions compared with conventional marine fuels.  

“The energy transition requires us to explore and scale solutions that can deliver real-world impact. At Maersk, we continue to pursue a multi-fuel strategy because we recognise that no single fuel pathway can decarbonise global shipping on its own. Earlier this year, Maersk conducted a series of successful ethanol trials on the dual-fuel vessels Laura Maersk, Antonia Maersk and Tangier Maersk,” said Emma Mazhari, head of energy markets at Maersk.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employing more than 100,000 people. Its operations include ocean transport, integrated logistics services and container terminals at more than 60 gateway and hub locations worldwide.

Topics:

bunkering

Maersk

Port of Singapore

alternative fuels

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