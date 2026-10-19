Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

The Port of Long Beach handled a record 997,177 TEU in September, up 25% year on year and the highest monthly total in its 115-year history, according to the Port of Long Beach.

The result surpassed the previous monthly record of 987,191 TEU set in October 2024. The port linked the surge to shippers’ cost-saving strategies amid high diesel prices, Panama Canal access restrictions and the possibility of a new US-China trade deal.

Imports rose 31.3% from September 2025 to 509,390 TEU, exports increased 7.8% to 91,747 TEU and empty-container movements climbed 22.1% to 396,040 TEU. Through September, the port handled 7,675,255 TEU, up 3.9% year on year.

“Shippers continue to lean on the Port of Long Beach as a reliable partner in their business strategies, leading to our historic month for cargo,” chief executive Noel Hacegaba said. “Every milestone brings us closer to achieving our long-term goal of doubling cargo volumes to 20 million TEUs annually by 2050 as we build the Port of the Future™.”

Total Terminals International set a new monthly rail record at Long Beach in September, handling 59,410 moves, nearly half of its total container volume. The port will fund extra evening and Saturday gates from late October, starting two weeks before the Vincent Thomas Bridge closure and continuing for six weeks, excluding Thanksgiving week. The closure begins on 7 November as part of a 16-month deck replacement project.

The Port of Long Beach’s 2050 plan includes $3.3bn of capital investment over the next decade. The port says it handles $300bn of cargo a year, supports 2.7m US jobs, is one of 18 US commercial strategic seaports and provides $3m a year in sponsorships for local non-profits. In 2026, it was named “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for an eighth consecutive year. Total Terminals International is a container terminal operator at Long Beach.