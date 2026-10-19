Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

Maersk’s 9,000-TEU Tangier Maersk has completed a Houston-to-New York voyage on ethanol after carrying out the first marine bunkering of a 100% bioethanol blend in the US, according to a company statement.

The voyage also marked the first in-service operation of WinGD’s X-DF-M/E alcohol-fuel engine platform on ethanol.

Tangier Maersk took on the fuel at the Port of Houston in late September. US bioethanol producer POET supplied the ethanol for the vessel’s WinGD X82DF-M engine, marking the first in-service ethanol bunkering of a WinGD engine.

POET produces 3bn gallons of bioethanol annually across 35 sites. WinGD’s first X-DF-M/E engine capable of using methanol entered service in 2025.

Multi-alcohol capability was added in 2026, allowing both methanol and ethanol to be used on six mid-sized sister vessels ordered by Maersk.

WinGD vice-president research and development Sebastian Hensel said: “The use of bioethanol as a marine fuel is a natural progression for WinGD after successful operating experience with methanol using the same engine platform. This debut, a result of the strong momentum of Maersk in validating the use of this cost-effective low-carbon fuel, enabled us to confirm important operational and safety functions. This landmark will give added confidence to ship operators considering bioethanol as an emerging route to maritime decarbonisation.”

Maersk provided the vessel, while Kirby Corporation handled fuel transportation and bunkering. The Port of Houston coordinated the port operation, and the US Coast Guard verified that regulatory requirements for the bunkering had been met.

Maersk vice-president energy markets Emma Mazhari said: “Bioethanol is a scalable, lower-emission fuel option that can offer greater flexibility in how the maritime industry approaches its transition to lower-carbon fuels. This operation is an important step in exploring how bioethanol can be incorporated into marine fuel supply chains.”

The chemical similarities between methanol and ethanol allow both fuels to be used in WinGD X-DF-M/E engines, with injection optimised for either fuel. Operators can switch between the two depending on greenhouse gas reduction requirements, cost and availability.

WinGD is a Switzerland-headquartered developer of low-speed two-stroke marine engines and associated propulsion technologies.

Maersk is an integrated logistics group whose activities include container shipping and logistics services.