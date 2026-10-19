  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

2026 October 19   15:33

bunkering

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

Maersk’s 9,000-TEU Tangier Maersk has completed a Houston-to-New York voyage on ethanol after carrying out the first marine bunkering of a 100% bioethanol blend in the US, according to a company statement.  

The voyage also marked the first in-service operation of WinGD’s X-DF-M/E alcohol-fuel engine platform on ethanol.  

Tangier Maersk took on the fuel at the Port of Houston in late September. US bioethanol producer POET supplied the ethanol for the vessel’s WinGD X82DF-M engine, marking the first in-service ethanol bunkering of a WinGD engine.  

POET produces 3bn gallons of bioethanol annually across 35 sites.  WinGD’s first X-DF-M/E engine capable of using methanol entered service in 2025.

Multi-alcohol capability was added in 2026, allowing both methanol and ethanol to be used on six mid-sized sister vessels ordered by Maersk.  

WinGD vice-president research and development Sebastian Hensel said: “The use of bioethanol as a marine fuel is a natural progression for WinGD after successful operating experience with methanol using the same engine platform. This debut, a result of the strong momentum of Maersk in validating the use of this cost-effective low-carbon fuel, enabled us to confirm important operational and safety functions. This landmark will give added confidence to ship operators considering bioethanol as an emerging route to maritime decarbonisation.”  

Maersk provided the vessel, while Kirby Corporation handled fuel transportation and bunkering. The Port of Houston coordinated the port operation, and the US Coast Guard verified that regulatory requirements for the bunkering had been met. 

Maersk vice-president energy markets Emma Mazhari said: “Bioethanol is a scalable, lower-emission fuel option that can offer greater flexibility in how the maritime industry approaches its transition to lower-carbon fuels. This operation is an important step in exploring how bioethanol can be incorporated into marine fuel supply chains.”  

The chemical similarities between methanol and ethanol allow both fuels to be used in WinGD X-DF-M/E engines, with injection optimised for either fuel. Operators can switch between the two depending on greenhouse gas reduction requirements, cost and availability.  

WinGD is a Switzerland-headquartered developer of low-speed two-stroke marine engines and associated propulsion technologies.

Maersk is an integrated logistics group whose activities include container shipping and logistics services.

Topics:

WinGD

bunkering

Maersk

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

14:23

IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

14:10

Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

13:50

Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

13:22

Italy launches $11.4m Ancona breakwater demolition tender for larger ships

13:13

Maersk loads 5,000 tonnes in world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore

12:40

CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

12:12

Binding arbitration delivers five-year dockworker deal at Canada’s Montreal port

11:32

Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

11:02

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

10:52

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

10:22

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

09:41

China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

09:12

Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

08:01

German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

07:58

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

07:17

Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

07:01

Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

06:47

Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

2026 October 18

06:08

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news