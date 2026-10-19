IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

Following the physical startup of both reactors, a phase of comprehensive testing for the entire nuclear power installation will begin

Photo credit: Baltic Shipyard

Specialists of Baltic Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) have launched the starboard-side reactor unit on the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker Chukotka, which is currently under construction at the shipyard. The physical startup proceeded as planned, in full compliance with safety requirements and under the supervision of representatives from the reactor’s developer and various partner organizations, the Baltic Shipyard press office said.

The unit was brought to a "minimum controllable power level," and the startup instrumentation was calibrated to verify the proper operation of the reactor, control mechanisms, and safety and monitoring systems.

Prior to the startup, Baltic Shipyard specialists spent several months conducting commissioning, testing equipment, verifying safety and emergency protection systems, and loading fuel assemblies. Once both RITM-200 reactors have undergone physical startup, the icebreaker Chukotka will enter a phase of comprehensive testing for its entire nuclear power plant.

"The RITM-200 pressurized-water reactors (PWR) were developed and manufactured in Russia. Each reactor weighs over 147 metric tons, stands 7.3 meters tall, and has a diameter of 3.3 meters. They are designed for reliable operation in the harsh conditions of the Arctic," the shipbuilder's press office said.

The unique, compact, and energy-efficient design of these reactors has enabled the Project 22220 icebreakers to feature a dual-draft capability. Thanks to their ability to take on and discharge water ballast, they can operate in deep Arctic seas as well as enter the mouths of Siberian rivers.