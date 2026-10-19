  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

2026 October 19   14:23

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: USC' Baltic Shipyard launches the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker's reactor

Following the physical startup of both reactors, a phase of comprehensive testing for the entire nuclear power installation will begin

Photo credit: Baltic Shipyard

Specialists of Baltic Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) have launched the starboard-side reactor unit on the Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker Chukotka, which is currently under construction at the shipyard. The physical startup proceeded as planned, in full compliance with safety requirements and under the supervision of representatives from the reactor’s developer and various partner organizations, the Baltic Shipyard press office said.

The unit was brought to a "minimum controllable power level," and the startup instrumentation was calibrated to verify the proper operation of the reactor, control mechanisms, and safety and monitoring systems.

Prior to the startup, Baltic Shipyard specialists spent several months conducting commissioning, testing equipment, verifying safety and emergency protection systems, and loading fuel assemblies. Once both RITM-200 reactors have undergone physical startup, the icebreaker Chukotka will enter a phase of comprehensive testing for its entire nuclear power plant.

"The RITM-200 pressurized-water reactors (PWR) were developed and manufactured in Russia. Each reactor weighs over 147 metric tons, stands 7.3 meters tall, and has a diameter of 3.3 meters. They are designed for reliable operation in the harsh conditions of the Arctic," the shipbuilder's press office said.

The unique, compact, and energy-efficient design of these reactors has enabled the Project 22220 icebreakers to feature a dual-draft capability. Thanks to their ability to take on and discharge water ballast, they can operate in deep Arctic seas as well as enter the mouths of Siberian rivers.

Topics:

icebreakers

shipbuilding

United Shipbuilding Corporation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

17:06

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

16:53

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

16:42

Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

16:31

Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

16:21

Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

16:13

Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

15:56

Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

15:33

Maersk boxship makes first US marine bunkering with 100% bioethanol

15:03

Port of Long Beach hits 115-year cargo record with 997,177 TEU in September

14:40

HD Hyundai, US defence firm Anduril test autonomous vessel in US

14:10

Italian class society RINA ordered to pay €60m over Red Sea ferry sinking

13:50

Turkish insurers say Black Sea war premiums surge while cover stays open

13:22

Italy launches $11.4m Ancona breakwater demolition tender for larger ships

13:13

Maersk loads 5,000 tonnes in world’s largest ethanol bunkering in Singapore

12:40

CMA CGM takes 15,000-TEU methanol boxship 16 days early

12:12

Binding arbitration delivers five-year dockworker deal at Canada’s Montreal port

11:32

Dutch barge operator AMS Barging christens methanol-ready tanker in Rotterdam

11:02

India opens smart port and shipbuilding talks with Norwegian tech group Kongsberg

10:52

HD Hyundai Heavy union calls five-day strike

10:22

Viking names seven river ships across Europe and Egypt

09:41

China's Fujian lines up 124 marine-economy investment projects worth $11.25bn

09:12

Dutch tug Jif Barracuda hit by two projectiles off UAE

08:01

German tanker and Belgian cargo ship collide on Rhine in Netherlands

07:58

Cruise ship AIDAnova rescues four from burning Danish vessel off Norway

07:17

Iran says tanker hits naval mine and catches fire south of Strait of Hormuz

07:01

Tanker Sled loses propulsion off Germany with Russian crude

06:47

Trump waives new US Russia sanctions, delaying shadow-fleet vessel review

2026 October 18

06:08

Greek ferry operators forecast 2026 fuel bill to double to €800m

04:28

15-year-old VLCC values nearly triple in a year to $160m

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news