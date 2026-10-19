Turkey to take Russian diesel as Pakistan offshore seismic work nears start

Turkey will take part of the Russian diesel being released to global markets under a US-Russia supply arrangement, energy and natural resources minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on 18 October, according to a transcript of his Kanal 7 interview.

“Through the talks we held, we will take some of that diesel to Turkey,” Bayraktar said. He gave no volume or delivery timetable for the Turkish purchases.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued Russia-related General License 135 on 9 October, authorising transactions covering the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin.

The broader supply arrangement covers more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel for US and global markets, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and another 1 million tonnes at a later stage.

Bayraktar also said Turkey’s planned hydrocarbon exploration programme offshore Pakistan had been delayed by about six months. Work is now moving towards the seismic phase. Turkey’s energy ministry said a Turkish seismic vessel would head to Pakistan “very soon” to begin operations, while Pakistan expects data acquisition in the Indus Basin to start following the vessel’s arrival.

The programme includes Eastern Offshore Indus Block C. Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company, or TPOC, holds a 25% interest and operatorship, Pakistan Petroleum Limited has 35%, and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and MariEnergies Limited each hold 20%.

The initial work covers geological and geophysical studies, seismic acquisition, processing and interpretation, with exploratory drilling planned as a later phase.

Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı, or TPAO, is Turkey’s state-owned national oil company. TPOC is its wholly owned overseas subsidiary.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited is an exploration and production company majority-owned by the Pakistani government. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited is a Pakistani oil and gas exploration and production company, while MariEnergies Limited is a Pakistani energy exploration and production company.