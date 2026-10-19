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2026 October 19   16:21

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Oman ends Maersk-backed Salalah port concession in 2028

Oman will not renew Salalah Port Services Company’s concessions to operate the Port of Salalah when they expire on 1 November 2028, according to a company disclosure to the Muscat Stock Exchange.  

Salalah Port Services received formal notification from Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology on 18 October. The decision not to extend the agreements is “final and unconditional”.  

The operator will continue running the port under the existing arrangements until 1 November 2028. The ministry plans to announce a new operator, but no successor or timetable for the selection has been disclosed.  

The decision ends more than two years of talks over the future of the concessions. Discussions with the ministry on extending the container terminal and general cargo terminal agreements began in May 2024 and were still continuing in early 2026.  

APM Terminals, the ports business of Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk, holds 30% of Salalah Port Services. Oman’s state-owned Asyad Group owns 20%.  

The decision comes after a $300m expansion completed in 2025 that modernised six berths, expanded the container yard and added new ship-to-shore cranes and other equipment. Annual container capacity increased from 4.5m TEU to about 6.5m TEU. 

Salalah handled about 4.3m TEU in 2025, up 31% year on year, while general cargo volumes rose 17% to 26.4m tonnes. Salalah Port Services posted consolidated revenue of OMR89.4m ($232.5m) and net profit of OMR7.3m ($19.0m) for the year. 

Salalah Port Services Company SAOG was established in 1998 and operates the container and general cargo businesses at the Port of Salalah under concession agreements with the Omani government. The port is located in Oman’s Dhofar governorate on the Arabian Sea and serves markets in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and East Africa.

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