Danish port Copenhagen wins European cruise award for third straight year

Copenhagen has won the Europe’s Leading Cruise Port title for a third consecutive year, according to World Travel Awards.

The Danish port took the 2026 title at the Europe Gala Ceremony in Kotor, Montenegro, on 17 October, extending a run that began with wins in 2024 and 2025.

Copenhagen Malmö Port expects the Danish capital to handle about 880,000 cruise passengers in 2026, up from almost 866,500 in 2025.

The operator forecasts 312 cruise calls in Copenhagen this year, against 316 in 2025. Turnaround calls, where ships start and end itineraries and exchange passengers, are expected to rise 10% to 122 from 111.

CMP had also forecast 88 cruise calls across Copenhagen, Malmö and Visby between October 2025 and April 2026, more than 35% above the 64 calls in the comparable colder-season period.

Copenhagen previously won the Europe’s Leading Cruise Port title in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012, in addition to its three consecutive victories from 2024 to 2026.

Copenhagen Malmö Port is a Swedish-registered limited liability company established in 2001. It operates ports and terminals in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmö, Sweden, and has cruise operations in Visby, Sweden.

Danish development company By & Havn owns 50% of CMP, the City of Malmö holds 45.9%, and private shareholders own the remaining 4.1%.