Georgian state railway opens $205m talks on Anaklia port rail link

Georgian Railway has opened early market engagement with contractors for a 17.7-km rail connection to the planned Anaklia Deep Sea Port, with the design-and-build contract estimated at $205m including VAT, according to the World Bank.

The state-owned railway scheduled a hybrid contractor meeting in Tbilisi for 14:00 local time on 19 October as it prepares procurement under the Anaklia Hinterland Railway Connectivity Project.

The Georgian government intends to seek World Bank financing, with part of the proceeds earmarked for the construction contract. Interested companies were asked to submit questionnaires and nominate participants by 15 October.

The project has also been valued at €182m ($204.2m at current exchange rates). Separate procurement documents for engineering supervision put the planned line at 17.74 km and include track construction and electrification, overpasses and underpasses, drainage works, a new Anaklia station, a junction at Khamiskuri, reconstruction of Khobi station and associated facilities.

Georgian Railway has also launched a separate process to appoint a consultant to supervise design and construction. Expressions of interest are due by 17:00 local time on 17 November.

The supervision assignment is planned to run for 48 months, comprising 30 months of design and construction supervision and an 18-month defects-notification period.

The procurement carries World Bank project identifier P513957, notice number OP00475520 and borrower reference GE-GR-577262-CS-QCBS.

Georgian Railway director general Lasha Abashidze said on 7 October that a market survey had been launched and that the project and procurement would be supported by the World Bank.

Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on 9 October that the railway would be about 18 km long, cost around $200m and that the construction tender was expected before the end of October.

JSC Georgian Railway is Georgia’s state-owned national railway company, with activities spanning rail infrastructure and freight and passenger transport. It employs more than 12,000 people.