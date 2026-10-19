Jordan orders faster Aqaba port expansion after 46-fold transit cargo jump

Jordan has ordered faster expansion of Aqaba port after transit cargo through its multipurpose terminal surged about 46-fold to 1.8m tonnes from 38,900 tonnes in 2025, according to a statement from the Jordanian prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan called for accelerated expansion and modernisation of the Red Sea port as cargo volumes increased across several terminals.

Aqaba Development Corporation chief executive Hussein Safadi said container transit traffic rose 151.8% to 115,762 containers from 45,981.

Cargo handling increased 63.6% at the new Aqaba port, 39.3% at the oil terminal, 29.3% at the passenger terminal, 11.2% at the LPG terminal and 6.6% at the container terminal.

Grain handling at the multipurpose port climbed 45.1% to 3.62m tonnes from 2.5m tonnes. Transit grain accounted for 1.67m tonnes, compared with no such volumes in 2025. Vehicle transit traffic rose 38.4% to 94,530 units, while 79,795 vehicles were handled through the Aqaba Cruise Terminal. Storage capacity for vehicles has been increased from 6,000 to 17,000 units with about 150,000 square metres of additional space.

Hassan also called for port development to move ahead alongside the Aqaba-Shidiya-Ma'an railway and the planned Aqaba-Ma'an dry port. The Jordan-UAE rail project is valued at about $2.5bn, with its construction phase launched earlier this month.

ADC has launched a tender for an additional oil berth and signed a framework agreement with a private investor for an energy-export facility that could be completed within six to seven months. Safadi also cited a JD47m ($66.3m) oil-port tender, with bids under evaluation, and an assessment of the Mu'ta berth for vegetable-oil handling that is due within three months.

Oil-terminal activity includes Iraqi crude exports, vegetable-oil shipments bound for Iraq and petroleum products for the Jordanian domestic market.

A separate JD20m ($28.2m) tender covers rehabilitation of the Durra border crossing. Road lighting between the new Aqaba port and the Durra customs area has been completed, with additional lanes and road upgrades planned.

The South Aqaba Investment Complex reached full occupancy in 2026 after about JD21m ($29.6m) of investment. It covers more than 1.5m square metres and includes 12 warehouses and four industrial buildings, with ADC considering a further 500-dunum expansion.

Aqaba Development Corporation was established in 2004 as the development arm of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone. It is owned by the Jordanian government and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and holds port, airport and strategic land assets in the zone.