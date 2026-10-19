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2026 October 19   18:06

shipbuilding

MSC car carrier arm adds two 8,600-car PCTCs in China, lifting orderbook to 22

MSC Group’s Global Car Carriers has added two 8,600-car LNG dual-fuel PCTCs at Changhong International Shipyard in China for delivery in 2030, according to the company’s official fleet list.  

The vessels, Viking NB 21 and Viking NB 22, each have capacity for 8,600 cars and are listed as LNG dual-fuel newbuildings.  

The additions take GCC’s newbuilding programme to 22 ships, comprising 18 vessels of 8,600 cars and four of 7,000 cars. The programme has combined capacity of 182,800 vehicles, with deliveries running from 2028 to 2030.  No contract price has been disclosed for the Changhong pair.  

Oslo-based Global Car Carriers was formerly known as Gram Car Carriers and is part of MSC Group. SAS Shipping Agencies Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, completed the takeover of Gram Car Carriers in July 2024.  

Changhong International Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilder in Zhoushan and becomes another builder in GCC’s expanding newbuilding programme.

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