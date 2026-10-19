German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss MSC win €138m Romanian shipyard auction

German defence group Rheinmetall and Swiss shipping group MSC have won an auction to acquire Romania’s Mangalia shipyard for about €138m ($154.9m), with completion expected within several weeks, according to a company statement.

The formal winner of the 9 October auction was Rheinmetall Real Estate România SRL. The winning price was €138,034,320.47 ($154.9m) excluding VAT, after four earlier sale attempts failed to attract a buyer.

Rheinmetall and MSC will jointly fund the purchase. The Black Sea yard south of Constanța is planned as a dual-use civilian and military shipbuilding site, with separate production sectors and security zones.

Mangalia is also earmarked to support two 96-metre offshore patrol vessels and two 43-metre diver support vessels commissioned by the Romanian government.

“Following the acquisition, we plan to expand and upgrade the shipyard comprehensively,” said Tim Wagner, chief executive of Rheinmetall’s Naval Systems division. The group plans to modernise infrastructure, improve production conditions and expand capacity.

Damen Shipyards Mangalia SA entered insolvency proceedings in June 2024 and bankruptcy in April 2026. The Romanian state held 51% through Șantierul Naval 2 Mai SA, while Dutch shipbuilding group Damen held 49%. Nearly 1,000 employees were dismissed as the yard’s financial difficulties deepened.

Rheinmetall, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, generated €9.94bn ($11.15bn) in consolidated sales in 2025 and has operated in Romania since 2024 through Rheinmetall Automecanica in Mediaș.

MSC is an independent, family-owned Swiss shipping and logistics group founded in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva, with a network covering more than 155 countries.