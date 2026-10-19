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2026 October 19   16:53

shipbuilding

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker picks Dalian shipyard for four LR2s

Chinese tanker owner Nanjing Tanker has selected Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) to build four LR2 product and crude oil tankers in a tender that could lift its LR2 programme at the yard to six ships, according to China Merchants Group’s electronic tendering platform.  

The result was published on 16 October under project G1100000175289019001 and lot G1100000175289019001001.  Nanjing Tanker launched the open tender on 19 September, with bids due at 09:00 on 10 October.  

The four vessels are required to meet IMO Tier III emissions standards and EEDI Phase III requirements.  No contract price or delivery schedule was disclosed in the tender result, and Nanjing Tanker has not announced a separate shipbuilding contract for the quartet.  DSIC already has two 115,000-dwt LR2 tankers in Nanjing Tanker’s newbuilding programme.  

Approved in 2025, the pair has an investment ceiling of CNY 1.09bn ($162.2m) including tax and is due for delivery in the second half of 2028. The ships were specified as methanol dual-fuel-ready and compliant with Tier III and EEDI Phase III requirements.  

Nanjing Tanker’s first-half 2026 report lists completed design work for four MR tankers, six Panamax vessels and two LR2s, alongside further investment in chemical and product tanker newbuildings.  Nanjing Tanker was founded in 1993 and is based in Nanjing.

The Chinese tanker operator is controlled by China Merchants Group and forms part of China Changjiang National Shipping. It operates 74 vessels totalling about 2.81m dwt, with annual transport capacity exceeding 44m tonnes across crude oil, refined products, chemicals and gases.  

DSIC is a Chinese shipbuilding company.

China Merchants Group is Nanjing Tanker’s controlling corporate group, while China Changjiang National Shipping is the shipping group to which the tanker operator belongs.

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