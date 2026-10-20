LNG bunker demand to double as 400 dual-fuel ships enter service in 2027

Global LNG bunker demand is set to double within two to three years as more than 400 LNG dual-fuel ships enter service in 2027, according to Ship & Bunker.

The forecast emerged from an LNG panel at SIBCON 2026 in Singapore on 15 October, where delegates warned that infrastructure rather than fuel availability will become the main constraint as the fleet expands.

New supply from the US and Qatar is expected to feed a global LNG market of 400 million to 500 million tonnes, but bunker suppliers will need more barges capable of serving secondary ports as well as major hubs including Rotterdam, Shanghai and Singapore.

The session was held under the Chatham House Rule, preventing individual comments from being attributed to specific speakers. It was moderated by SGMF general manager and chief operating officer Mark Bell, with Atul Nargund of Singapore LNG Corporation, Bryan Frey of Seaside LNG, Denis Bonhomme of TotalEnergies, Farid Trad of CMA CGM and Nacho de Miguel of Peninsula on the panel.

SGMF counts 973 LNG-fuelled ships in operation and 629 on order, compared with 62 LNG bunker vessels in service and 44 on order.

Singapore’s LNG bunker sales reached 487,100 tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, up more than 21% year on year.

Singapore LNG Corporation started work on a third jetty at its Jurong Island terminal on 9 October. Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2028, adding capacity for about 2 million tonnes a year of LNG bunker reload demand and potentially lifting total capacity with existing infrastructure to 3 million tonnes a year. “As demand for LNG bunkering continues to grow, Jetty 3 will strengthen Singapore’s ability to support the next phase of growth,” chief executive Leong Wei Hung said.

Singapore has also issued eight new LNG bunker supplier licences, effective from 1 September, and plans to invite applications for floating LNG storage units by the end of 2026.

Singapore LNG Corporation was incorporated in June 2009 to build, own and operate Singapore’s LNG terminal. The Jurong Island facility began commercial operations in May 2013 and now has two jetties and four storage tanks, with average gas supply capacity of 9 million tonnes per year and peak capacity of about 11 million tonnes. It supplies about half of Singapore’s natural gas demand for power generation.