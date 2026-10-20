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2026 October 20   09:00

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US opens approval route for sanctioned tankers to rejoin legal oil trades

The US is opening a route for investors to buy and refurbish sanctioned oil tankers for use carrying non-sanctioned crude, according to remarks by Energy Secretary Chris Wright in New York on 19 October.  

Wright said prospective buyers had approached US authorities about acquiring idled vessels that had been sanctioned because of their ownership or previous involvement in carrying sanctioned oil.  

“There are a lot of them that are idle. So a lot of people are coming to us and saying, ‘Hey, we’ll buy those ships. We’ll fix them up. We’ll operate them legally and only carry legal oil,’” he said.  

Wright estimated the global dark fleet at about 1,600 vessels that have transported Venezuelan, Iranian and Russian oil. He said dozens to hundreds of tankers could ultimately return to legitimate trades, although the process would take time.  

“We’re going to move some of the ships from what I call the ‘bad-guy fleet’ to the ‘good-guy fleet’,” Wright said. “They will not carry sanctioned oil anymore. There’s an approval process to go through — and it is a source of ships.”  

He stressed that the initiative does not amount to a blanket removal of sanctions.  “We’re converting dark tankers to legitimate ships,” Wright said. “No, there’s no removing sanctions.”  

A prospective buyer must obtain approval from the US Treasury Department. Its Office of Foreign Assets Control can authorise a transaction and consider removing sanctions from an individual vessel on a case-by-case basis when a legitimate buyer intends to return it to lawful commercial service.  Specific OFAC licences apply to individual applicants and transactions rather than providing general authorisation for the sanctioned fleet.  

The initiative comes as US authorities continue to target vessels involved in sanctioned trades. The Treasury Department sanctioned another 17 vessels on 8 October over their involvement in transporting Iranian crude, petroleum products and petrochemicals.  OFAC administers US economic sanctions and can issue specific licences for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited.

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